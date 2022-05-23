Longhorns Add Commitment From Iowa State Transfer WR Tarique Milton

The Longhorns have added another body to the wide receiver room

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have added another body to their wide receiver room, with Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton committing to the program on Monday.

Milton becomes the third wide receiver transfer the Longhorns have landed this spring, joining Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor and Alabama's Agiye Hall.

Milton made his announcement via Twitter.

"I'd like to thank all of the college programs and coaches who have reached out to me during my time in the portal. I've discussed and prayed over my decision with my family, and I'm excited for this next chapter. I'm grateful and honored to continue my graduate studies and finish my collegiate football career at the University of Texas. Thank you, coach Sarkisian, coach Banks and coach Marion for believing in my ability, talent and character. To the Longhorn administration, students, alumni and fans... Hook'Em." Milton entered the portal near the end of the regular season last November, and quickly became a hot commodity among Power 5 schools that were in search of a wideout. "It's been rocky, up and down. Not really sure what the future is going to look like" Milton said in an interview with Longhorns Country. "Really I just talked to my coach, talked to my family about the decision. And then once I hit (the transfer portal) I just kept my faith in God that I would land at a place that I'm supposed to be at... where I'm wanted, welcomed." Milton received interest from a variety of schools from Power 5 conferences throughout his experience in the portal, but it was Texas that made one of the earliest impressions.

"Texas kind got on me pretty early," Milton said. "They said they would take me, they were just awaiting a lot, a lot of things going on. Plus me being a grad student, my process is a little bit different from any others."

"Everything started getting official ago. I was settling on Texas for the last little bit."

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 195 pounds, the Manatee (Bradenton, FL) alum recorded 15 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns last season.

He recorded one of those scores in his final game of the year, against none other than the Longhorns.

Milton finished that game with two catches for 64 yards, with a long of 49 yards.

"I know a lot about Texas," Milton said. "Their history, their program, what they can bring to the table and their potential. I know a lot about coach Sark and his experiences, and what he can bring to the table, and the visions that he has. And also coach Marion, back when he was at Pitt... I was talking to him about going to Pitt, and he ended up getting the job at Texas and I love coach Marion. He's a great guy that has a lot of experience also, and who has a lot of wisdom and knowledge of the game, so that alone really took me."

