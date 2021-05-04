Longhorns Transfers Mitchell and Epps Find New Homes

A pair of Texas Longhorns transfers found new homes over the weekend, clearing roster room for new head coach Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns have lost a host of players to the NCAA transfer portal over the last few months, and over the weekend, two of those players found their new homes in linebacker Juwan Mitchell and tight end Malcolm Epps.

Mitchell, who was one of the team's leading tacklers in 2020, will be heading to the SEC, where he will join Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Mitchell had flirted with the idea of leaving the program previously, entering his name into the portal for the first time in January of 2020, and speaking out on Twitter in June saying that he was uncomfortable representing the university.

"This isn’t about the Longhorns .. this isn’t about me," Mitchell continued in a tweet. "This is about our WORLD something that is much bigger than us"

Those tweets were later deleted.

Mitchell would eventually return to the program and start at middle linebacker, as one of the premier pieces of the Longhorns defense.

However, that would not stick, as Mitchell entered the portal once again this spring.

In two seasons at Texas, Mitchell accumulated 99 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks from his middle linebacker spot, and was in the midst of forming a dynamic partnership with star will linebacker DaMarvion Overshown.

Epps, on the other hand, will head to the west coast and the Pac-12, where he will join former Longhorn players Keaontay Ingram, Xavion Alford, Bru McCoy, and Former Longhorn coaches Todd Orlando and Craig Naivar.

Epps had entered his name in the transfer portal just last week following the annual Orange-White Game.

One of the top tight end recruits in the nation coming out of Spring Dekaney high school in Houston, Texas, Epps chose the Longhorns over Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, and Texas A&M among others.

In three years with Texas, Epps struggled to find the field, securing just 24 passes 294 yards, and four touchdowns over that time. His best season came during his sophomore campaign in 2018 when he hauled in 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in nine appearances.

The Longhorns will now have to find new contributors at both positions. Luckily, they are already off to good starts in both areas, with New Mexico State linebacker transfer Devin Richardson's recent commitment, as well as incoming freshman tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders heading to campus this summer.

