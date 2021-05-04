WATCH: Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Updates His Injury Rehab

This past season, standout Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was playing through back pains. Now, after receiving surgery, Overshown looks like he is getting back on track:

“Rehab update: I went toe to toe with this death machine today and I’m happy to say I took the dub!! ArmBandit 1 - SM 1”

As the Longhorns’ projected best defenseman, Overshow is already getting first-round love in some early 2022 mock drafts.

READ MORE: Sam Ehlinger "Back to Basics" Learning With Indianapolis Colts

Recruited as a safety, Overshown didn’t get much playing time in his first two seasons, primarily because of his injuries and an abundance of other safeties. Only during his junior year did he transition to inside linebacker, bursting out as the Longhorns’ second-best defensive man (behind Joseph Ossai).

Overshown finished his junior campaign with 60 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Additionally, concluded his junior campaign as the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP.

New Texas defensive coordinator coach Pete Kwiatkowski will implement his signature defensive attacking style to the Longhorns. This strategy will give Overshown a chance to prove himself and work towards a high pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Pilot Point ATH Ish Harris Names Texas As Top-5 Finalist

Alongside Overshown, the other inside linebacker slot will be an open competition between David Gbenda, who’s had an impressive spring camp, and New Mexico State transfer Devin Richardson.

In addition, the Longhorns are actively pursuing other linebacker candidates in the transfer portal. Most notably, Sarkisian is eyeing former five-star Palaie Gaoteote IV (USC) and Shadrach Banks (early enrollee in Texas A&M).

CONTINUE READING: No. 3 Longhorns Baseball Drops Series to No. 11 Texas Tech

Will DeMarvion Overshown continue his success? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook