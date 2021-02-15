NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Up to No. 12 in Latest AP Poll

After dismantling the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top-25 poll.
Author:
Publish date:

Following a win over TCU on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, as well as the Kansas State Wildcats the Tuesday before, the Texas Longhorns moved up to the No. 12 spot in the latest AP Top-25 poll. 

The moves take them up one spot from last week's ranking of No.13, where the Longhorns fell after losing four of their previous five matches. 

The Longhorns are one of six Big 12 teams in the top-25 rankings, with Baylor coming in at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 9, West Virginia at No. 13, Texas Tech at No. 15, and Kansas at No. 23.

READ MORE: Longhorns Build Momentum With 70-55 Win Over TCU

In their win over the Horned Frogs, Andrew Jones led the team with 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting, while Matt Coleman III added 15 points in 35 minutes, and freshman sensation Greg Brown scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. 

The Longhorns shot 49-percent from the field in that game and outrebounded the Horned Frogs 37-31. 

The next test for Texas will come in the form of the No. 9 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, in what will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. 

READ MORE: Longhorns In The Pros: Five Former Longhorns to Watch at MLB Spring Training

Oklahoma took the January 26 matchup by the narrowest of margins, defeating the Longhorns 80-79 behind 23 points from senior guard Austin Reeves. 

Texas was without three key players in that game, with starters Jericho Sims and Courtney Ramey, as well as key rotational player Brock Cunningham, sidelined due to COVID-19 issues. 

Texas also had three players, including starters Greg Brown and Matt Coleman, foul out of the contest at critical points. 

The game time against the Sooners, which is set for 8 pm CT on Tuesday may be postponed due to weather.

READ MORE: Texas QB Recruit Maalik: 'Baby Cam'? 'The Next VY'?

USATSI_15520786
News

Longhorns Up to No. 12 in Latest AP Poll

After dismantling the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top-25 poll.

maalik qb
Football

Texas Longhorns QB Recruit Maalik Murphy: 'Baby Cam'? 'The Next Vince Young'?

Murphy is seen as a transcendent talent, with his 6-5, 225-pound frame drawing comparisons to the biggest and the best

USATSI_15032012
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns In The Pros: Five Former Longhorns to Watch at MLB Spring Training

Five former Texas Longhorns baseball players, among others, have something to proof as Spring Training commences this week

MXHYGMTTXJG3JFBDKHKGCNENWE
News

Longhorns Gain Commitment From 2022 Linebacker Trevell Johnson

The Texas Longhorns gained their fifth commitment of the 2022 class and the second of the day on Saturday when Arlington Martin Inside Linebacker Trevell Johnson committed to the program.

9907457
News

Elite 2022 QB Maalik Murphy Commits To Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns earned a major commitment on Saturday afternoon, when elite 2022 quarterback Maalik Muphy gave his pledge to Steve Sarkisian and staff.

USATSI_15521444
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Build Momentum With 70-55 Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns won their second-straight game on Saturday, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 70-55 in Austin

USATSI_15565717
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-Ex Jordan Spieth Grabs Second-Round Lead at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth is at it again, as the former Texas Longhorns golfer is up by a shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the halfway mark

6HPLKUY4ZVFUXH6NWEJYIRWBN4
News

Texas Star QB Target On Recruitment: ‘I've Wanted To Do This My Whole Life’

Austin Westlake star QB Cade Klubnik spoke with SI-All American this week, opening up about his recruitment, and his interest in the Texas Longhorns