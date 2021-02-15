Longhorns Up to No. 12 in Latest AP Poll

After dismantling the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top-25 poll.

Following a win over TCU on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, as well as the Kansas State Wildcats the Tuesday before, the Texas Longhorns moved up to the No. 12 spot in the latest AP Top-25 poll.

The moves take them up one spot from last week's ranking of No.13, where the Longhorns fell after losing four of their previous five matches.

The Longhorns are one of six Big 12 teams in the top-25 rankings, with Baylor coming in at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 9, West Virginia at No. 13, Texas Tech at No. 15, and Kansas at No. 23.

In their win over the Horned Frogs, Andrew Jones led the team with 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting, while Matt Coleman III added 15 points in 35 minutes, and freshman sensation Greg Brown scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The Longhorns shot 49-percent from the field in that game and outrebounded the Horned Frogs 37-31.

The next test for Texas will come in the form of the No. 9 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, in what will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams.

Oklahoma took the January 26 matchup by the narrowest of margins, defeating the Longhorns 80-79 behind 23 points from senior guard Austin Reeves.

Texas was without three key players in that game, with starters Jericho Sims and Courtney Ramey, as well as key rotational player Brock Cunningham, sidelined due to COVID-19 issues.

Texas also had three players, including starters Greg Brown and Matt Coleman, foul out of the contest at critical points.

The game time against the Sooners, which is set for 8 pm CT on Tuesday may be postponed due to weather.

