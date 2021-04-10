Longhorns' Scheffler Shoots 1-Under on Round 3 of the 2021 Masters

Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler had a good round three of the 2021 Masters on Saturday afternoon.

Former Texas golfer Scottie Scheffler had a solid Round 3 of the 2021 Masters. The Longhorn alum was able to shoot 1-under on the day and improved his total score to an even par heading into Sunday's finale.

Scheffler once again proved that his strengths are in the front nine of Augusta National as he hit birdies on holes No. 2 and 8 while also hitting a bogey on No. 5. Scheffler's short game is what has ailed him throughout the competition despite making the cut on Friday afternoon.

Scheffler spent Thursday and Friday having trouble finding the green and once there, his putting game often faltered.

On Saturday the short game improved, especially on the par-5's. Of the four par-5 shot, Scheffler birdied on three of them and hit par to close out the fourth.

Scheffler was consistent throughout the third round and did not record any major mistakes or missteps that could haunt him. Currently, he sits tied for 23rd and remains seven strokes back behind current leader Justin Rose.

As it goes with the Masters, no golfer can be counted out, but it would take one of the best rounds of Scheffler's playing career to even make noise near the top of the leaderboard.

Fellow Texas alum Jordan Spieth is currently in the best position to contend for the title this weekend as he currently sits at 4 under par. Spieth's afternoon was halted just after 3 p.m. due to inclement weather and he will look to continue to push up the leaderboard after play resumes.

