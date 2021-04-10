NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns' Scheffler Shoots 1-Under on Round 3 of the 2021 Masters

Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler had a good round three of the 2021 Masters on Saturday afternoon.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former Texas golfer Scottie Scheffler had a solid Round 3 of the 2021 Masters. The Longhorn alum was able to shoot 1-under on the day and improved his total score to an even par heading into Sunday's finale.

READ MORE: Masters Tracker: Spieth Back to 4-Under Just as Play Has Been Suspended Due to Weather

Scheffler once again proved that his strengths are in the front nine of Augusta National as he hit birdies on holes No. 2 and 8 while also hitting a bogey on No. 5. Scheffler's short game is what has ailed him throughout the competition despite making the cut on Friday afternoon. 

Scheffler spent Thursday and Friday having trouble finding the green and once there, his putting game often faltered. 

On Saturday the short game improved, especially on the par-5's. Of the four par-5 shot, Scheffler birdied on three of them and hit par to close out the fourth. 

Scheffler was consistent throughout the third round and did not record any major mistakes or missteps that could haunt him. Currently, he sits tied for 23rd and remains seven strokes back behind current leader Justin Rose. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Land Back in Top-8 For Elite WR Evan Stewart

As it goes with the Masters, no golfer can be counted out, but it would take one of the best rounds of Scheffler's playing career to even make noise near the top of the leaderboard. 

Fellow Texas alum Jordan Spieth is currently in the best position to contend for the title this weekend as he currently sits at 4 under par. Spieth's afternoon was halted just after 3 p.m. due to inclement weather and he will look to continue to push up the leaderboard after play resumes. 

What do you think of Scheffler's performance? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_15864806
News

Longhorns' Scheffler Shoots 1-Under on Round 3 of the 2021 Masters

Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler had a good round three of the 2021 Masters on Saturday afternoon.

USATSI_15875522
News

Masters Tracker: Spieth Back to 4-Under Just as Play Has Been Suspended Due to Weather

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's briggest prize

42V4U4ZNTBFPPK3VLOBQSZUUUE
News

Longhorns Land Back in Top-8 For Elite WR Evan Stewart

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are back in the running for elite Frisco wideout Evan Stewart

USATSI_14063382
News

Longhorns Baseball Continues Impressive Run Against Kansas State, But It Got Ugly

The Texas Longhorns baseball team continue their impressive run against the Kansas State Wildcats, but it did get a little ugly in the early going.

bo davis
Football

Longhorns DL Coach Bo Davis Wants Players That Have 'Passion To Want To Win'

Get to Know the Texas Longhorns’ New Defensive Line Coach, Bo Davis

GettyImages-1311516871
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth Has Late Tee Time in Masters Third Round

Spieth will begin his third round in the third-to-last pairing of the day as he seeks to catch Justin Rose, who is two shots ahead

GettyImages-1170089843
Football

Longhorns' Coburn Believes in Conditioning to Prep for New Defense

Texas Longhorns DT Keondre Coburn is looking to be in the "best shape" before the start of the new season.

GettyImages-1311684443
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns' Spieth Moves Within Two Shots of Masters Lead After 36 Holes

Jordan Spieth put himself in position to have a great weekend at the Masters, firing a 4-under 68 in Friday's second round