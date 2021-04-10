Masters Tracker: Spieth Back to 4-Under Just as Play Has Been Suspended Due to Weather

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

With 2021's Masters officially set to kick off from Augusta National Golf Club, many are wondering who will emerge with the green jacket at the end of Sunday's final round.

As former Texas Longhorns, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Dylan Frittelli will tee off on Thursday with all of the eyes of Texas, and the rest of the golf world upon them.

APRIL 10, ROUND 3 - 3:03 PM UPDATE: Jordan Spieth was able to get one back as he birdied on No. 8, a par-5, just as the blowhorn halted play due to inclement weather. Spieth now sits at 4-under par and is gaining back ground.

The Texas-ex was able to get back on track after he hit a double-bogey on No. 7, effectively erasing what he was able to accomplish on the first half of the front nine. As of writing, Spieth is only three back from the leader and still has the entire back nine to make up ground.

Spieth has found success on the back nine in each of his first two rounds and will be looking to replicate that this afternoon once the weather clears. Currently, Spieth sits tied for seventh.

APRIL 10, ROUND 3 - 2:33 PM UPDATE: The first third of Jordan Spieth's third round has come to a close, and the former Texas Longhorn is still firmly in contention, after parring the par-3 sixth and stay even on the day.

Spieth had moved up the board briefly after a birdie on No. 2 but lost that ground on thanks to a tough bogey on No. 4. With his latest par, Spieth currently sits in a three-way tie for fifth place on the leader board with Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas, just one shot back of the second place, and three shots back of the lead.

As for Scottie Scheffler, the 24-year-old had managed to turn things around to end the day, sinking two birdies on the final six holes. However, thanks to a disappointing bogey on 18, Scheffler ends his up-and-down day 1-under for the round, and even-par for the tournament.

As we write this, Scheffler will begin the final round in a tie for 21st place on the leaderboard.

APRIL 10, ROUND 3 - 1 PM UPDATE: Scottie Scheffler has continued to struggle to gain ground on the field through 11 holes, once again sitting at even par on the day after a bogey on the par-4 11th.

Scheffler's trouble on the 11th came on the green, when he left his first putt 14 ft short of the pin, leaving him a difficult save. After a narrow miss on his par chance that landed him 3-feet past the cup, Scheffler was able to make the bogey put, putting him back to 1-over on the tournament, and tied for 30th on the leaderboard.

Back at the first, Jordan Spieth got off to a solid start in round three, parring the opening hole after leaving his long birdie put just short, and sticking to his spot at fourth overall on the leaderboard.

APRIL 10, ROUND 3 - Noon UPDATE: Scottie Scheffler has continued his up-and-down play through the first six holes of round three at Augusta, sitting at even-par on the day and 1-over on the tournament. Scheffler got back to even on the tournament after a birdie on the par-5 second but went back down to 1-over thanks to a bogey on the par-4 fifth.

Scheffler's bogey was caused by an errant second shot to the right of the green, that put him 27 yards from the pin. After chipping seven yards from the pin, Scheffler was left with a tough putt to save par, but was unable to convert, leading to the bogey.

Jordan Spieth, on the other hand is set to begin his third round at 1 PM CT, as he looks to chase down current leader Justin Rose, who he trails by two strokes. Spieth is sitting in a tie for fourth place on the leaderboard with Marc Leishman, just one stroke behind Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman.

APRIL 9, ROUND 2 - 3 PM UPDATE: Former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth moved into contention on Friday, finishing his second round with a score of 5-under, and in a tie for second place.

Heading into No. 17 tied for 5th place overall at 3-under par, Spieth managed to sink a clutch 30-foot putt to steal a birdie and move into a tie for second place on the leaderboard with Marc Leishman at 5-under for the tournament.

On No. 18, Spieth looked to be in a bit of peril after hitting his tee shot into a left-side bunker along the fairway, 159 yards away from the pin. However, Spieth once again came through in a tight spot, hitting his bunker shot just 18 feet away from the pin for a birdie opportunity.

Spieth would narrowly miss his birdie chance, but makes his into the clubhouse with momentum heading into moving day, where he will have a chance to chase the current leader, Justin Rose

Former Longhorns Dylan Frittelli, on the other hand, continued to struggle on Friday and looks likely to miss the cut five-over through 16 holes.

APRIL 9, ROUND 2 - 2:15 PM UPDATE: After moving himself back up the leaderboard with a stellar stretch from No. 8 to No. 16, Scottie Scheffler's round two at Augusta came to a disappointing end on Friday, with the former Longhorn carding a _-over on the final two holes of the day.

Scheffler's troubles started on the par-4 17th, where he carded a bogey, and ended with a disastrous double bogey on 18, narrowly missing his bogey putt, and entering the clubhouse at 1-over-par through 36 holes.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth continued to move his way forward on the leaderboard, scoring a birdie on the par-5 15th. Spieth got into position for the birdie with a beautiful putt off of the edge of the green that brought him within two feet of the cup, sinking the ensuing putt to move to 4-under on the day.

Dylan Frittelli also made a move to stay alive in the tournament, scoring a birdie on the par-5 13th, and moving just one stroke above the projected cut line at four-over-par.

APRIL 9, ROUND 2 - 1:30 PM UPDATE: Scottie Scheffler continued his momentum after his slip in the middle of the front nine, staying at 3-under on the day with a par on the par-3 15th hole. Scheffler just missed his chance to tie his fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth, after hitting his birdie putt just over a foot from the hole on his second shot.

Scheffler has taken advantage of the par-5 chances throughout the round, going five-under on the four opportunities, and narrowly missing a second eagle on the par-5 15th.

Jordan Spieth would go on to make impressive shots of his own on No. 13, managing to birdie the hole despite hitting an errant tee shot into the woods on the right side of the fairway to begin the hole. Spieth would go on to hit a wonderful second shot to get himself out of danger and put himself just 35 yards from the pin. Spieth then hit his pitch just seven feet from the hole, sinking the ensuing putt to move back to 3-under.

APRIL 9, ROUND 2 - 1 PM UPDATE: Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth have both made moves as the second round of the Masters at Augusta National has progressed, with Scheffler nailing a clutch eagle putt on No. 13 to move to 1-under on the tournament, and two-under on the day.

Scheffler got himself into position for the eagle after hitting a beautiful 196-yard strike to the fairway just 15 ft from the pin with his second shot sinking the long putt to end the hole. Scheffler then narrowly missed another birdie putt on No. 14, which would have sent him to two-under.

Spieth once again continued his steady round after the turn, scoring a birdie on the par-4 10th hole, and parring the par-4 11th, moving him to 3-under for the tournament, and a seven-way tie for fifth place on the leader board.

Justin Rose still leads the tournament at seven-under-par, followed by Marc Leishman at five-under-par. Dylan Frittelli is still in danger of missing the cut through 10 holes at five-over-par.

APRIL 9, ROUND 2 - 12:15 UPDATE: Jordan Spieth has remained in contention through the first eight holes of his second at Augusta, sitting at 2-under after parring holes three through eight, leaving him in a seven-way tie for 7th place, and three shots back of leaders Justin Rose and Marc Leishman.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler has managed to stop the bleeding following his three-straight bogey streak on holes five through seven, birding the par-5 eighth, and scoring a trio of pars on No. 9, No. 10, and No. 11. Scheffler did miss an opportunity to get his score down to even par on two separate occasions, but he remains two spots below the projected cut line of 3-over par.

Dylan Frittelli, however, is not so lucky, sitting two spots below the projected cutline at 5-over par through seven holes. Frittelli still has time to make up ground, but after his performance yesterday through the final nine holes, it may be too late for the former Longhorn.

APRIL 9, ROUND 2 - 11 AM UPDATE: After a hot start to his round in which he scored two birdies and two pars through his first four holes, former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler has begun to collapse on the front nine, scoring three consecutive bogeys on No. 5, No. 6, and No. 7

The collapse has now moved Scheffler back to 2-over on the tournament, and into a tie for 35th on the leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth, on the other hand, has remained steady through his opening round, scoring a par on the par-3 4th, and remaining in a tie for sixth place on the leader board with Patrick Reed, Michael Thompson, Will Zalatoris, Webb Simpson, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Dylan Frittelli Bogeyed his opening hole to move to 5-over on the day, but quickly rectified that mistake, notching a birdie on No. 2, and a par on No. 3

APRIL 9, ROUND 2 - 10:30 UPDATE: Scottie Scheffler has gotten off to a hot start in his second round at Augusta, going two-under through his first three holes, and moving to 1-under par on the tournament.

Scheffler parred his opening hole, and went on to birdies No. 2 and No. 3, before parring No. 4 as well. Unfortunately, Scheffler would fall back to even on No. 5, after scoring a bogey.

Jordan Spieth meanwhile, opened his round shortly after Scheffler, notching a par on the par-4 first hole, and scoring a birdie on the par-4 second. The birdie moved Spieth to 2-under on the tournament, and into a five-way tie for sixth place.

As for Dylan Frittelli, the former Longhorn teed off shortly after Spieth after a four-over day one.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 6 PM UPDATE: Jordan Spieth has clawed his way back into the red after sinking an incredible chip for Eagle on the par-5 15th hole from 17 yards out, moving him from 1-over par to 1-under par, and helping to move him into a tie for 8th place on the leaderboard.

It was an incredible save from Spieth after he knocked his second shot off of the back of the green. Spieth would go on to par the par-3 16th as well, sending him into the last two holes with a chance to gain ground.

As for Scottie Scheffler, the former Longhorn went into the clubhouse after scoring a par on his final hole, finishing his round at 1-over par for the day.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 5:20 PM UPDATE: In the wake of his disastrous mistakes on No. 9, Jordan Spieth was unphased over the next four holes, knocking down a clutch birdie putt on the par-4 10th, and following that up with four-straight pars to take him to 1-under par on the day.

Spieth has been right on the cusp with multiple chances to get back to even-par but has missed out on the majority of those chances.

As for his fellow Longhorn, Scottie Scheffler had shaken off a tough start, scoring two birdies and nine pars since his last bogey on No. 5. However, Scheffler once again took a step back on the par-4 17th, scoring a bogey and dropping to 1-over par for the round.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 4 PM UPDATE: After an impressive birdie on No. 8, in which he knocked in a 29-foot putt for birdie... a putt that sent him into a three-way tie for eighth with Si Woo Kim and Matthew Fitzpatrick... Spieth made his first big mistake of the day on the par-4 ninth.

Things got started with an errant tee shot that sent him into the woods, giving him a difficult decision for his second shot. That decision was to either hit an aggressive shot through the right side of his lie towards the green or go the conservative route and hit it left onto the fairway, where he could potentially save par.

Unfortunately, Spieth chose to go the aggressive route, ricocheting his ball off of a tree, and knocking it back into another part of the woods. From there, Spieth was able to put the ball in a decent position and get within a just off of the green.

After a solid chip that put him three feet from the pin, Spieth miss-hit his initial putt, as well as the ensuing putt, leaving him with a triple-bogey and moving him to 2-over on the day.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 3 PM UPDATE: After dropping a pair of strokes through the first five holes, Scottie Scheffler moved back up to 1-under with a birdie on the par-4 seventh, putting him in a tie for 19th with 17 other golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, and Louis Oosthuizen.

On the birdie, Scheffler stuck his second shot eight feet from the pin, then sunk the ensuing putt.

A couple of holes behind, Spieth faced his first adversity of the tournament on the par-3 fourth, hitting his first shot 34 feet from the pin, in position to birdie. Spieth would go on to hit his first putt just four feet from the pin.

However, Spieth made an uncharacteristic mistake on his ensuing putt, missing just right of the hole, and sending him to the Bogey. Since the miss-step, Spieth parred the ensuing three holes, taking an even score to the eighth tee box.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 2 PM UPDATE: Scottie Scheffler has moved to 2-over on the day after bogeying the par 4 fifth hole, moving him into a tie for 41st on the leader board. Scheffler's issues began with an errant second shot, that kicked him to the left of the green. Scheffler was able to get on after that but then missed an 8-foot putt to save par.

Scheffler was able to follow up with a par on No. 6, and remained at 2-over for the round.

As for Jordan Spieth, the 27-year-old moved to 1-under after a birdie on the par-6 second hole, sending him into a tie or seventh on the leader board.

Spieth had a chance to move to two-under on No. 3, but narrowly missed a difficult 15-foot putt, that would have tied him with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, and Will Zalatoris for second place in the tournament.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 1:20 PM UPDATE: Former Longhorns Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth have begun their opening rounds at Augusta, with Scheffler getting off to a solid start through his first three holes.

After bogeying No. 1 and getting himself into an early hole, Scheffler has rebounded and holed three-consecutive pars on No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, and is heading into No. 5 at +1.

Spieth, on the other hand, teed off from No. 1 at 1 PM, and is off to his typical early Masters round, knocking in a par to open things up. Spieth was on the green in regulation after two shots, and after a near birdy miss from 53 ft out, Spieth holed the par from five feet out.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 11:29 AM UPDATE: After rallying through holes No. 7 to No. 16, Dylan Frittelli put himself in a bind heading into round two, bogeying holes No. 17 and No. 18, and finishing the day 4-over.

Frittelli knocked his first shot on 18 into the bunker but was able to reach the green in two after a solid out. However, his putting issues continued, three-putting to end the round, including a miss of an easy five-foot putt.

Now near the bottom of active players on the leaderboard, Frittelli will be in a tough spot to begin his Friday round if he wants to make the cut heading into the weekend.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 10:57 AM UPDATE: After a tough opening nine holes in which he carded four bogeys, Dylan Frittelli headed into the back half of the round at +3, and looked to be losing his grip on the day.

However, the former Longhorn has been able to bounce back as he progressed over the last 10 holes, carding six pars, three birdies, and just one bogey through 16, and now heads into the final two-hole stretch two over par, and on the cusp of cutting into the leaderboard.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 9:45 AM UPDATE: Dylan Frittelli continued to struggle through the first third of his first round at the Masters, scoring bogeys at both No. 5 and No. 6.

However, Frittelli was able to gather some momentum heading into the turn, parring No. 7, and knocking in a birdie on the par 5 eighth. Frittelli looked to have settled down since, parring both No. 9 and No. 10, but once again took a hit on No. 11, scoring a bogey.

Frittelli was able to mitigate the damage, however, putting just twice on No. 11.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 8 AM UPDATE: Frittelli has gotten off to a rough start in the opening round at Augusta, scoring bogeys on each of the first two holes, and heading into No. 3 at 2-over.

Frittelli was able to stop the bleeding at No. 3 and No. 4 and save par. Frittelli has struggled with his putting thus far, averaging 2.33 putts per hole through the first three holes

Dylan Frittelli, who is playing in his third Masters, is set at 7:12 AM CT with former champion Sandy Lyle, and Australian Matt Jones, and will be the first Longhorn to tackle Augusta on Thursday.

It will be his second consecutive Masters appearance, after finishing in a tie for fifth place in 2020, a finish that earned him a spot in the 2021 field. Frittelli had rounds of 65, 73, 67, and 72 to finish 11-under par in 2020.

Frittelli also played in the Masters in 2018 but finished in a tie for 58th place.

Scottie Scheffler will play in his second Masters, after tying for 19th in 2020. Scheffler was 6-under par for the event, with rounds of 71, 68, 72, and 71. He earned an invite after finishing in the Top 4 in the 2020 PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who is ranked 29th in the world and has three top-10 finishes this season, will tee off alongside Phil Mickelson and Tommy Fleetwood at 12:12 PM CT.

Last but certainly not least, Jordan Spieth, who won his first Masters title in 2015 and has finished in the top three in the tournament on three other occasions, will begin the quest for his second win at Augusta in the day's final grouping at 1 PM central time alongside Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa.

