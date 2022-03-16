Myles Turner's March Madness Message for Texas Longhorns

NBA star Myles Turner has some March Madness advice for his former team

As sports fans across the nation agonize over picking their perfect bracket, the Texas Longhorns are making their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 23 seasons, joining only seven other teams to do so. The Longhorns are seeking that 'One Shining Moment' with first-year coach Chris Beard, who was hired precisely for this moment.

Beard, a Texas graduate, has never lost a first-round NCAA Tournament game as a head coach dating back to 2016 when he led Little Rock to a first-round upset of Purdue.

In comparison, Texas has lost its last four first-round tournament games and hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since it beat Arizona State in 2014. Last season, Texas advanced as Big 12 champs to the NCAA Tournament but lost to Abilene Christian 53-52 in a first-round upset.

Former Longhorns center Myles Turner, a current standout for the Indiana Pacers, believes there is a major difference in this season's Longhorns team.

"This season feels so much different due to the transfers and overall impact coach Beard has had on our culture," Turner said in an exclusive with reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I am confident with this team going into the tournament despite the up and down season."

Pacers Center Myles Turner Pacers Center Myles Turner Myles Turner as a freshman with the Longhorns

Texas Tech made the deepest NCAA Tournament runs in school history with Beard as coach. Beard lead the Red Raiders to the 2018 Elite Eight and the 2019 national championship game.

Sixth-seeded Texas will be looking to bounce back against No. 11 Virginia Tech in the East Region of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

Texas will also be fighting momentum.

The Longhorns were upset by TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, while the Hokies are arguably the hottest team in college basketball, riding the high of an ACC Championship run into the tournament.

How can this Texas team make a run in the 'Big Dance'?

"March is all about taming your emotions," Turner said. "It’s a roller coaster. I only got to the first round so I can’t imagine what’s it’s like on the big stage. But from a basketball mind, you have to lose yourself in the game and let everything else fall where it may. Never too high, never too low."

Turner, who had an outstanding high school career at Trinity High School (Euless), earned the No. 2 spot in ESPN’s top 100 rankings for the class of 2014 before committing to the Longhorns. He continually gives back to the Texas community and is hosting a 2022 summer youth basketball camp. (More updates on how to sign up coming soon to Turner's social media.)

Texas will also be battling history. The matchup between the No. 11 and No. 6 seeds has historically led to frequent upsets, most recently last season when two out of the four matchups were won by the lower seed. Since 1985, No. 11 seeds have beaten No. 6 teams in 37.5 percent of games.

The Hokies may be a trendy pick to bust brackets but Texas has notable wins against Tennessee, Iowa State and Kansas. The Longhorns have adopted a gritty defensive identity, with its defensive efficiency landing in the top 15.

Turner's selection for a 'Cinderella' team to surprise this March? Loyola Chicago, who captured the hearts of the nation during their run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in 2018. No. 10 Loyola Chicago plays No. 7 Ohio State on Friday.

Is Texas poised to be the next Big-12 team to make a tourney run? Maybe the Longhorns can heed some insightful advice from Turner, lean on Beard's experience and catch fire at the right time.

Coach Beard Timmy Allen Coach Beard

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule

March 15-16: First Four

March 17-18: First round

March 19-20: Second round

March 24-25: Sweet 16

March 26-27: Elite Eight

April 2: Final Four national semifinals

April 4: NCAA basketball championship game

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.