NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

New Longhorns Assistant Jeff Banks ‘Fired Up’ To Be at Texas

Jeff Banks ‘Fired Up’ To Be at Texas; Get to Know the Longhorns’ New Special Teams Coordinator
Author:
Publish date:

Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian secured one of the nation’s finest special teams coaches, Jeff Banks.

Banks, who formerly coached alongside Sarkisian at the University of Alabama, is excited to reunite with Sarkisian and get things started in Austin:

“I believe in [Coach Sarkisian]. I believe in the staff that he's put together, and I'm fired up to be at the University of Texas.”

READ MORE: Masters Tracker: Spieth Stays Steady Following Disaster on No. 9

Sarkisian expressed excitement when speaking about his coordinator:

“Jeff just really brings the energy every day we walk in the building. He's a tremendous special teams coordinator, I think the best in the country."

Banks also coaches the tight end position, which will most likely feature Cade Brewer. However, the new coaching staff will give each player a fair chance to compete for the position:

“I'm looking for a guy that can be a baller," Banks said. "Superphysical on the line of scrimmage. And then secondly, a dynamic pass receiver that can get open and really be a big threat in the passing game down the field to develop an identity as a unit.”

READ MORE: Former Longhorn Dylan Frittelli Ends Round 1 of the Masters +4

When discussing his coaching abilities, Banks spoke to how he prides himself in how he maximizes his players’ potential:

“My coaching style I would describe as I try to be the best teacher that I possibly can. Really, just trying to get a player to play even above his talent level, both with his effort and then with his execution.

Lastly, Banks aligns perfectly with the ‘All Gas No Breaks’ mentality. Check out the video below:

CONTINUE READING: Texas' Brewer Brings Veteran Presence to Sark's New Offense

Is Jeff Banks the right fit? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

bball gym longhorns
News

LONGHORNS BREAKING: Beard Gets First Commitment With Former Texas Tech Pledge Jaylon Tyson

New Texas Longhorns Coach Chris Beard landed the first commitment of his tenure on Thursday afternoon, securing the pledge of former Texas Tech commit Jaylon Tyson

GettyImages-1311535741
News

Masters Tracker: Spieth Does Best Tiger Woods Impression With Eagle on No. 15

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's briggest prize

jeff banks
News

New Longhorns Assistant Jeff Banks ‘Fired Up’ To Be at Texas

Jeff Banks ‘Fired Up’ To Be at Texas; Get to Know the Longhorns’ New Special Teams Coordinator

USATSI_15863680
News

Former Longhorn Dylan Frittelli Ends Round 1 of the Masters +4

Dylan Frittelli ends his first round at the 2021 Masters three-over par after a disappointing performance on the front nine.

TEXAS
News

Texas' Brewer Brings Veteran Presence to Sark's New Offense

As the super senior of the offense, Cade Brewer will be asked to be more than just a "tight end" guy in 2021.

USATSI_10897707 (1)
News

Texas Longhorns Continue Streak of Dominance in 9-1 Win over Stephen F. Austin

The University of Texas Longhorns continued their streak of dominance as they defeated the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 9-1.

IMG_2034 copy
Men's Basketball

Can Beard Lure Texas Tech Transfer Standouts To Longhorns?

Two Texas Tech Standouts Enter Transfer Portal Following Chris Beard’s Departure; What Does This Mean For Texas?

anthony-lucas
News

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Make Top-10 For Elite DT Anthony Lucas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class