New Longhorns Assistant Jeff Banks ‘Fired Up’ To Be at Texas

Jeff Banks ‘Fired Up’ To Be at Texas; Get to Know the Longhorns’ New Special Teams Coordinator

Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian secured one of the nation’s finest special teams coaches, Jeff Banks.

Banks, who formerly coached alongside Sarkisian at the University of Alabama, is excited to reunite with Sarkisian and get things started in Austin:

“I believe in [Coach Sarkisian]. I believe in the staff that he's put together, and I'm fired up to be at the University of Texas.”

Sarkisian expressed excitement when speaking about his coordinator:

“Jeff just really brings the energy every day we walk in the building. He's a tremendous special teams coordinator, I think the best in the country."

Banks also coaches the tight end position, which will most likely feature Cade Brewer. However, the new coaching staff will give each player a fair chance to compete for the position:

“I'm looking for a guy that can be a baller," Banks said. "Superphysical on the line of scrimmage. And then secondly, a dynamic pass receiver that can get open and really be a big threat in the passing game down the field to develop an identity as a unit.”

When discussing his coaching abilities, Banks spoke to how he prides himself in how he maximizes his players’ potential:

“My coaching style I would describe as I try to be the best teacher that I possibly can. Really, just trying to get a player to play even above his talent level, both with his effort and then with his execution.

Lastly, Banks aligns perfectly with the ‘All Gas No Breaks’ mentality. Check out the video below:

