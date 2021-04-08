NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Texas' Brewer Brings Veteran Presence to Sark's New Offense

As the super senior of the offense, Cade Brewer will be asked to be more than just a "tight end" guy in 2021.
A quarterback's best friend will be a safety net in the passing game. For the Texas Longhorns, the man under center should rely on Cade Brewer early and often.

Texas will be starting fresh at the most essential position in football. Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are neck and neck in the battle for QB1 as spring camp marches on. 

In a new system under Steve Sarkisian, it's anyone's game to step up and earn their keep. That includes Brewer, who elected to return for an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA ruling with COVID-19. 

"There's a big learning curve," Brewer told reporters Thursday on Sarkisian's offense. "There's a lot of new terminology in our offense. A lot of more plays, especially at tight end, so you have to know a lot of stuff because tight ends do a lot."

The 6-foot-6 target was one of the multitudes of players who worked under Sam Ehlinger's final season of production. Much like the other targets, no one solidified themselves as "the guy" in 2020.  

Brewer finished the season with 15 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Against UTEP, He tallied 40 yards. The tight end wouldn't see a gain of 20 until the Alamo Bowl victory against Colorado. 

Sarkisian expects to implement multiple formations for his first season in Austin. One includes the 12-man personnel approach. 

More reps for Brewer mean less error for mistakes. Especially with the future waiting in the wings.  

"What a talented room," Brewer said on the tight end group. "Very talented, very skilled. We're deep too, which hasn't been the case in the past." 

The Longhorns are looking to take that next step in 2021. Tom Herman went 4-0 in bowl games during his tenure. 

He also went to a lone Big 12 championship that ended in defeat. 

Sarkisian, who comes to Texas fresh off a national title victory with Alabama, is expected to bring that fire needed to bring Texas "back" to glory. 

Brewer has taken notice of the changes made both on the field and in the film room. 

"There's definitely a better vibe in the building," Brewer said. "You can feel it. You can feel the energy the coaches bring every day. I'm excited."

In the pass-happy Big 12, quarterbacks will be asked for more. Passing comes first and connecting in stride with the target is a must. 

Sarkisian, who worked with four eventual Heisman finalists during his time in Tuscaloosa, will expect nothing less from Thompson or Card. 

As for Brewer, the best man for the job will prove it over the next 11 practices and into summer camp. 

"It's hard to fill those shoes that Sam left," Brewer said of the QB battle. "They're definitely taking it up. Their leadership is second to none. They both lead by example and are also being vocal. It's been great so far with them." 

