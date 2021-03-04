NFL Combine: Ehlinger Among Six Texas Longhorns Invited

The 2021 NFL Combine will look different than in years past. Instead of heading to Indy's Lucas Oil Stadium, scouts and and coaches will travel to college campus over the next several weeks to watch players preform combine style drills at their Pro Days.

For the University of Texas, six guys will virtually go through the full combine experience.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger and linebacker Joesph Ossai headline the Longhorns' six representatives who will have the chance to meet with NFL coaches and scouts via virtual interviews following their Pro Day workout on March 11.

Other names include offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, safety Caden Sterns, defensive tackle Ta'Quan Graham and wide receiver Brennan Eagles.

Ehlinger, a four-year starter for the Longhorns program, elected to forgo his final year of eligibility following Texas' victory over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. He leaves the Longhorns program as one of the most accomplished players in team history, tallying 27 wins and going 4-0 in bowl games.

Ehlinger is considered among the second-tier quarterbacks of the draft class. A promising Pro Day could give fans a better look as to where his projectional status could be come draft weekend.

Ossai, who opted-out before the Alamo Bowl, shined in the Big 12 as an effective pass-rusher. Although he tallied just 5.5 sacks on the season, scouts have been enamored by his speed off the edge and his raw power.

Currently, scouts project him to be a late first- to early second-round draft selection. His stock could rise or fall depending on his numbers at the complex later this month.

A solid worker at left tackle, Cosmi took over where Connor Williams left off. He started 34 career games for the Longhorns offense, spending two seasons as Ehlinger's blindside protector. He elected to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season following the team's loss to Iowa State.

Cosmi's versatility and footwork will allow him to fit among four different positions across the offensive line. Currently, he is projected as a late first to mid-second round pick.

Sterns, a cover free safety with the knack for creating turnovers, opted-out the same week as Cosmi, missing the final two games of the season. A three-year starter and captain, Sterns finished his time in Austin with 173 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses, eight pass deflections and five interceptions.

Graham filled the void as both a bull-rusher up the middle and quality run stopper. A two-year starter, the junior compiled 70 tackles, 21.5 for a loss, and six sacks in 48 games. Graham had his chance to impress scouts earlier this season with a trip down to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Eagles played the No. 2 role in Texas' passing game for 2020. Replacing the production of Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson, the six-foot-four pass-catcher tallied 28 receptions for 469 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas' Pro Day will be held on March 11. The NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, March 1.

