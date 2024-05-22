Notebook: No. 24 Texas Longhorns' Bats Go Cold in 6-4 Texas Tech Loss
The No. 24 Texas Longhorns (35-21) entered the Big 12 Championship riding a three-game winning streak after an impressive sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks to cap off the regular season. Awaiting them was a showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (32-24).
A win would give the Longhorns a day off on Wednesday and keep them in the winner's bracket on Thursday. Which would have been especially useful since this game started late and ended after midnight. Unfortunately, that was not the case. They dropped the game to the Red Raiders 6-4, with Texas Tech hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss to the Red Raiders.
Need shutdown innings
When an offense gives their pitcher run support, the pitcher then wants to do his best to go out and put a zero in the run column. Doing so maintains the momentum and gets his guys back to the plate as quickly as possible to keep tacking on runs. Unfortunately for Ace Whitehead, he was unable to do that against the Red Raiders.
Jared Thomas put the Longhorns ahead 1-0 in the first with a leadoff solo home run, and then Whitehead gave up a solo shot of his own to tie the game 1-1. In the third the Longhorns put up three runs, giving him a 4-1 lead. However, after getting two outs in the fourth he proceeded to allow a walk, single, and a three-run shot to tie the game 4-4.
While ultimately he exited with a tie game, he will need to improve on shutdown innings moving forward in postseason play.
Small ball struggles
All season long the Longhorns have struggled mightily at times to play small ball, instead becoming over-reliant on the long ball. That was the case once again against the Red Raiders in this one. All four of their runs against the Red Raiders came via an extra-base hit, with a pair of solo home runs from Thomas and Jack O'Dowd and a two-run double from Max Belyeu.
Those runs all came by the third inning, and from there the potent Texas offense was absolutely nowhere to be found. Getting runners on base wasn't the issue, far from it actually. Over the final six innings of the game the Longhorns stranded seven runners, and 10 overall, including multiple situations with runners at the corners.
Yes, they are more than likely safely in the NCAA Tournament Field of 64. However, they will not go far in their regional.
Backs against the wall
It can be easy to let a loss like this linger and fester, impacting how you come back and play the following game. Especially when that next game comes not even 24 hours later and will see you trying to extend your stay in the Big 12 Tournament with a win. That cannot happen for the Longhorns.
Despite the likelihood of an 0-2 trip to Arlington doing little to hurt their postseason standing, that does not mean a loss can or should happen against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Every win counts at this time of the season. Staying alive for even one more day can go a long way towards a better draw in their potential regional.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT, looking to stave off elimination against Cincinnati and extend their stay in Arlington.