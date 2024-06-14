Longhorns Country

Five-Star WR Dakorien Moore Headlines Elite Group of Texas Longhorns Official Visitors

The Texas Longhorns are set to host a stellar group of visitors in Austin this weekend, headlined by one of their top targets in five-star receiver Dakorien Moore.

Matt Galatzan

The Texas Longhorns are ramping up their recruiting efforts in the 2025 cycle, and are set to host their second-straight star-studded recruiting weekend in as many weeks.

Some of those recruits are already on campus as we write this, including a few of the Longhorn's top targets such as five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star edge rusher Marco Jones, as well as four-star commits like Lance Jackson and Brandon Brown.

In total, 16 players will be making official visits to the 40 Acres over the weekend - 14 of which are four-star recruits, while Moore sits as the lone five-star in attendance.

You can view the full list of visitors below (commits in bold):

  • 5-Star WR Dakorien Moore - Duncanville (TX)
  • 4-Star WR Andrew Marsh - Jordan (Katy, TX)
  • 4-Star WR Kelshaun Johnson - Hitchcock (TX)
  • 4-Star WR Dylan McCutchen - Lovejoy (Lucas, TX)
  • 4-Star RB Rickey Stewart - Chapel Hill (Tyler, TX)
  • 4-Star OT Nick Brooks - John F. Kennedy (Cedar Rapids, IA)
  • 4-Star OT Lamont Rogers - Horn (Mesquite, TX)
  • 3-Star IOL John Mills - St. Ignatius (San Francisco, CA)
  • 4-Star EDGE Lance Jackson - Texarkana (TX)
  • 4-Star EDGE Smith Orogbo - Hastings (Alief, TX)
  • 4-Star Marco Jones - San Ramon Valley (Danville, CA)
  • 4-Star IDL Brandon Brown - Eau Gallie (Melbourne, FL)
  • 4-Star IDL Kevin Wynn - Greene County (Greensboro, GA)
  • 4-Star LB Riley Pettijohn - McKinney (TX)
  • 4-Star LB Jonathan Cunningham - North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)
  • 4-Star CB Trestin Castro (USC Commit) - Upland (CA)
Matt Galatzan

