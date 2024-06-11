Longhorns Country

Multiple Texas Longhorns Game Times and Television Windows Announced

The Texas Longhorns football schedule is starting to become much more clear.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field for the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field for the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /
In this story:

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns 2024 opponents have been set for quite some time. But now, the schedule is truly beginning to take shape.

On Tuesday, multiple game times and television windows for the Longhorns were revealed, with official TV network assignment announcements to come at a later date.

The new set game times for the Longhorns begin in Week 4 vs. Louisiana Monroe, which will kick off at 7 p.m. CT, while matchups against Florida (Nov. 9) and Arkansas (Nov. 16 are both set for 11 a.m. CT, and will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 on September 21 will have preset television windows, with select games designated as 'flex games' that can be shifted between afternoon and evening kick-off windows.

Per the announcement, Texas will have five games designated with windows. The first is the tilt in Austin vs. Mississippi State in Week 5 (Sept. 28), which is set for a 2:30-3:30 p.m. window.

The Longhorns first 'flex game' of the season will come in the matchup in Week 8 (Oct. 19) vs. the Georgia Bulldogs, which will kick off at either 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Next up, Texas will be in an afternoon slot in the 2:30-3:30 p.m. window for their trip to Vanderbilt in Week 9 (Oct. 26), while in Week 13 (Nov. 23) the Horns will host Kentucky in Austin in another 'flex game' at 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Finally, the Longhorns rivalry matchup vs. Texas A&M on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field will also be a 'flex game' set for 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Texas' matchups vs. Colorado State (2:30 p.m. CT), Michigan (11 a.m.), UTSA (6 p.m.), and Oklahoma (2:30 p.m.) had already been announced previously.

You can view the full schedule below:

2024 Texas Football Schedule (all times in central)

Aug. 31 – COLORADO STATE (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 7 – at Michigan (11 a.m., FOX)

Sept. 14 – UTSA (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 21 – ULM (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Sept. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE* (afternoon, network TBA)

Oct. 12 – vs. Oklahoma* (2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN, Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Oct. 19 – GEORGIA* (flex, network TBA)

Oct. 26 – at Vanderbilt* (afternoon, network TBA)

Nov. 9 – FLORIDA* (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)

Nov. 16 – at Arkansas* (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)

Nov. 23 – KENTUCKY* (flex, network TBA)

Nov. 30 – at Texas A&M* (flex, network TBA)

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News