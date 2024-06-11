Multiple Texas Longhorns Game Times and Television Windows Announced
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns 2024 opponents have been set for quite some time. But now, the schedule is truly beginning to take shape.
On Tuesday, multiple game times and television windows for the Longhorns were revealed, with official TV network assignment announcements to come at a later date.
The new set game times for the Longhorns begin in Week 4 vs. Louisiana Monroe, which will kick off at 7 p.m. CT, while matchups against Florida (Nov. 9) and Arkansas (Nov. 16 are both set for 11 a.m. CT, and will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.
All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 on September 21 will have preset television windows, with select games designated as 'flex games' that can be shifted between afternoon and evening kick-off windows.
Per the announcement, Texas will have five games designated with windows. The first is the tilt in Austin vs. Mississippi State in Week 5 (Sept. 28), which is set for a 2:30-3:30 p.m. window.
The Longhorns first 'flex game' of the season will come in the matchup in Week 8 (Oct. 19) vs. the Georgia Bulldogs, which will kick off at either 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Next up, Texas will be in an afternoon slot in the 2:30-3:30 p.m. window for their trip to Vanderbilt in Week 9 (Oct. 26), while in Week 13 (Nov. 23) the Horns will host Kentucky in Austin in another 'flex game' at 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Finally, the Longhorns rivalry matchup vs. Texas A&M on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field will also be a 'flex game' set for 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Texas' matchups vs. Colorado State (2:30 p.m. CT), Michigan (11 a.m.), UTSA (6 p.m.), and Oklahoma (2:30 p.m.) had already been announced previously.
You can view the full schedule below:
2024 Texas Football Schedule (all times in central)
Aug. 31 – COLORADO STATE (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 7 – at Michigan (11 a.m., FOX)
Sept. 14 – UTSA (6 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 21 – ULM (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+)
Sept. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE* (afternoon, network TBA)
Oct. 12 – vs. Oklahoma* (2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN, Cotton Bowl – Dallas)
Oct. 19 – GEORGIA* (flex, network TBA)
Oct. 26 – at Vanderbilt* (afternoon, network TBA)
Nov. 9 – FLORIDA* (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)
Nov. 16 – at Arkansas* (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)
Nov. 23 – KENTUCKY* (flex, network TBA)
Nov. 30 – at Texas A&M* (flex, network TBA)