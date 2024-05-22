Longhorns Country

No. 24 Texas Longhorns Fall to Red Raiders 6-4: Live Game Log

The Longhorns look to open the Big 12 Championship with a win over the Red Raiders.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns (35-10, 20-10) are back in action, as they return to Arlington for the annual Big 12 Championship. Opening up their tournament this season is a showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (31-24, 12-18).

These two teams enter their tournament showdown on completely opposite trajectories. Texas Tech lost its last game to the Arizona State Sun Devils and lost seven of its last eight, with the lone win coming against the UNLV Runnin Rebels. Things have been going better for the Longhorns, however.

They enter this contest having won three straight games, securing their first sweep against the Kansas Jayhawks in conference play to end the regular season. It was their sixth straight series win to close out the season, pushing their overall record in conference series to a dominant 9-1. The lone loss, of course, coming to the BYU Cougars.

A win in this one goes a long way for both teams, however. For the Red Raiders, it keeps their slim hopes of making it into the Field of 64 alive. As for the Longhorns, well, a win further bolsters their postseason application and puts them in a position to land in a favorable regional come the NCAA Tournament.

Now, follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game as the Longhorns take on the Red Raiders from Globe Life Field on Tuesday evening.

Texas Longhorns outfielder Jared Thomas (9) hits a ball during the game against Kansas at UFCU Disch–Falk Field.
Texas Longhorns outfielder Jared Thomas (9) hits a ball during the game against Kansas at UFCU Disch–Falk Field. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

Pregame

The Longhorns' starting lineup is as follows:

1B Jared Thoms

SS Jalin Flores

3B Peyton Powell

RF Max Belyeu

DH Kimble Schuessler

LF Porter Brown

C Rylan Galvan

CF Will Gasparino

2B Jack O'Dowd

P Ace Whitehead

Top First:

Ace Whitehead (Texas) pitching

Pompey: Walk

Harrelson: Strikeout swinging

Pompey picked off first

Bazzell: Fly out to right

Bottom First:

Kyle Robinson (Texas Tech) pitching

Thomas: Solo home run, Texas leads 1-0

Flores: Pop out to short

Powell: Walk

Belyeu: Single

Schuessler: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

Top Second:

Kash: Fly out to left

Woodcox: Solo home run, Texas tied 1-1

McGee: Pop out to left

Green: Line out to third

Bottom Second:

Brown: Groundout to second

Galvan: Fly out to left

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Top Third:

Lopez: Pop out to second

Burns: Single

Pompey: Groundout to short, Burns to second

Harrelson: Fly out to left

Bottom Third:

O'Dowd: Solo home run, Texas leads 2-1

Thomas: Fly out to center

Flores: Hit by pitch

Powell: Single

Belyeu: Two-run double, Texas leads 4-1

Schuessler: Fly out to right, Belyeu to third

Brown: Strikeout swinging

Top Fourth:

Bazzell: Fly out to right

Kash: Groundout to second

Woodcox: Walk

McGee: Single

Green: Three-run home run, Texas tied 4-4

Lopez: Single

Burns: Fly out to center

Bottom Fourth:

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

O'Dowd: Walk

Thomas Fly out to center

Top Fifth:

Pompey: Fly out to center

Harrelson: Fly out to center

Bazzell: Fly out to right

Bottom Fifth:

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Powell: Walk

Belyeu: Single, Powell advances to third

Belyeu caught stealing

Schuessler: Walk

Brown: Groundout to first

Top Sixth:

Andre Duplantier II (Texas) pitching

Kash: Strikeout swinging

Woodcox: Strikeout swinging

McGee: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Sixth:

Galvan: Single

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Brendan Lysik (Texas Tech) pitching

O'Dowd: Single, Galvan to third

Thomas: Strikeout looking

Jacob Rogers (Texas Tech) pitching

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Top Seventh:

Green: Groundout to first

Lopez: Single

Lopez caught stealing

Burns: Strikeout looking

Bottom Seventh:

Powell: Fly out to center

Belyeu: Strikeout swinging

Schuessler: Walk

Brown: Strikeout swinging

Top Eighth:

Pompey: Strikeout looking

Harrelson: Strikeout looking

Bazzell: Pop out to first

Bottom Eighth:

Josh Sanders (Texas Tech) pitching

Galvan: Groundout to third

Gasparino: Fly out to right

O'Dowd: Double (Kennedy PR)

Thomas: Intentional walk

Flores: Fly out to right

Top Ninth:

Kash: Single

Woodcox: Sac bunt, Kash to second

McGee: Two-run home run, Texas trails 6-4

Green: Groundout to first

Lopez: Fly out to left

Bottom Ninth:

Powell: Groundout to first

Belyeu: Pop out to short

Schuessler: Groundout to short

