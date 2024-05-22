No. 24 Texas Longhorns Fall to Red Raiders 6-4: Live Game Log
The No. 24 Texas Longhorns (35-10, 20-10) are back in action, as they return to Arlington for the annual Big 12 Championship. Opening up their tournament this season is a showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (31-24, 12-18).
These two teams enter their tournament showdown on completely opposite trajectories. Texas Tech lost its last game to the Arizona State Sun Devils and lost seven of its last eight, with the lone win coming against the UNLV Runnin Rebels. Things have been going better for the Longhorns, however.
They enter this contest having won three straight games, securing their first sweep against the Kansas Jayhawks in conference play to end the regular season. It was their sixth straight series win to close out the season, pushing their overall record in conference series to a dominant 9-1. The lone loss, of course, coming to the BYU Cougars.
A win in this one goes a long way for both teams, however. For the Red Raiders, it keeps their slim hopes of making it into the Field of 64 alive. As for the Longhorns, well, a win further bolsters their postseason application and puts them in a position to land in a favorable regional come the NCAA Tournament.
Now, follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game as the Longhorns take on the Red Raiders from Globe Life Field on Tuesday evening.
Pregame
The Longhorns' starting lineup is as follows:
1B Jared Thoms
SS Jalin Flores
3B Peyton Powell
RF Max Belyeu
DH Kimble Schuessler
LF Porter Brown
C Rylan Galvan
CF Will Gasparino
2B Jack O'Dowd
P Ace Whitehead
Top First:
Ace Whitehead (Texas) pitching
Pompey: Walk
Harrelson: Strikeout swinging
Pompey picked off first
Bazzell: Fly out to right
Bottom First:
Kyle Robinson (Texas Tech) pitching
Thomas: Solo home run, Texas leads 1-0
Flores: Pop out to short
Powell: Walk
Belyeu: Single
Schuessler: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)
Top Second:
Kash: Fly out to left
Woodcox: Solo home run, Texas tied 1-1
McGee: Pop out to left
Green: Line out to third
Bottom Second:
Brown: Groundout to second
Galvan: Fly out to left
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
Top Third:
Lopez: Pop out to second
Burns: Single
Pompey: Groundout to short, Burns to second
Harrelson: Fly out to left
Bottom Third:
O'Dowd: Solo home run, Texas leads 2-1
Thomas: Fly out to center
Flores: Hit by pitch
Powell: Single
Belyeu: Two-run double, Texas leads 4-1
Schuessler: Fly out to right, Belyeu to third
Brown: Strikeout swinging
Top Fourth:
Bazzell: Fly out to right
Kash: Groundout to second
Woodcox: Walk
McGee: Single
Green: Three-run home run, Texas tied 4-4
Lopez: Single
Burns: Fly out to center
Bottom Fourth:
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
O'Dowd: Walk
Thomas Fly out to center
Top Fifth:
Pompey: Fly out to center
Harrelson: Fly out to center
Bazzell: Fly out to right
Bottom Fifth:
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Powell: Walk
Belyeu: Single, Powell advances to third
Belyeu caught stealing
Schuessler: Walk
Brown: Groundout to first
Top Sixth:
Andre Duplantier II (Texas) pitching
Kash: Strikeout swinging
Woodcox: Strikeout swinging
McGee: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Sixth:
Galvan: Single
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
Brendan Lysik (Texas Tech) pitching
O'Dowd: Single, Galvan to third
Thomas: Strikeout looking
Jacob Rogers (Texas Tech) pitching
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Top Seventh:
Green: Groundout to first
Lopez: Single
Lopez caught stealing
Burns: Strikeout looking
Bottom Seventh:
Powell: Fly out to center
Belyeu: Strikeout swinging
Schuessler: Walk
Brown: Strikeout swinging
Top Eighth:
Pompey: Strikeout looking
Harrelson: Strikeout looking
Bazzell: Pop out to first
Bottom Eighth:
Josh Sanders (Texas Tech) pitching
Galvan: Groundout to third
Gasparino: Fly out to right
O'Dowd: Double (Kennedy PR)
Thomas: Intentional walk
Flores: Fly out to right
Top Ninth:
Kash: Single
Woodcox: Sac bunt, Kash to second
McGee: Two-run home run, Texas trails 6-4
Green: Groundout to first
Lopez: Fly out to left
Bottom Ninth:
Powell: Groundout to first
Belyeu: Pop out to short
Schuessler: Groundout to short