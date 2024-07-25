Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Claim About the Impact of Texas' Week 2 Game At Michigan
Week Two of the college football season may have more playoff implications than any out-of-conference slate in CFB history. With the Texas Longhorns traveling to Ann Arbor to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines, a certain SEC analyst has his eyes on the game, with a chance that it has real implications three months later.
“Second week of the season, Texas comes in there," SEC analyst Paul Finebaum said on the Get Up show about the Wolverines. "That’s a game they probably need to win to get far along because there’s a couple of games they’re not going to win."
With a schedule that includes three of the five best teams in the nation: Texas, Oregon and, of course, Ohio State, the Wolverines almost have to win this game against the Longhorns to have any hopes of making the playoff.
On the flip side, Texas has a bit more leeway. The Longhorns only face three really tough SEC opponents, and a two-loss SEC team could very easily make the playoff. The Longhorns likely need to split the following four games: at Michigan, versus Oklahoma, versus Georgia, and at Texas A&M.
With the newly introduced twelve-team playoff, any out-of-conference game featuring two playoff hopefuls will dramatically impact the way voters see each team. As Finebaum noted, a team like Michigan could drastically sway the opinions of the CFB committee by taking a game against another team that will likely make the playoff.
For Texas, a win at Michigan would give them lots of breathing room heading into the SEC. The Longhorns would have the freedom to drop a game versus one of Georgia or Oklahoma, though that is not preferred for Texas fans, and still be fully alive in the playoff race. As per usual, however, the rankings won't be even close to final until Texas heads to College Station to reignite the rivalry against Texas A&M.
Texas is currently a 3.5-point favorite in Ann Arbor as we head nearer to the season, not comfortable but definitely an indication of how the odds makers see the two teams. The Wolverines have everything to lose, which will make this one of the most captivating early-season games in recent memory.