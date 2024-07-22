Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers: Texas A&M Game 'Bigger Than Red River Rivalry' vs. OU
It's been 13 years since the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies have faced each other on the football field.
On Thanksgiving weekend, the Longhorns will make their way to College Station to put a restart in this old, heated rivalry.
"I think I was eight (when the teams last played each other)," Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said. "But hearing stories from my family and my dad, my dad actually said he believed growing up that the Texas A&M game was bigger than the Red Rivalry game. I'm excited to have that game back and it's going to be cool, especially going to Kyle Field Thanksgiving weekend and that place is going to be rockin'. We're all fired up for it."
Texas A&M left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC in 2012 alongside Missouri. In the latest season, the Aggies didn't have the success they would've liked to have, finishing the year with a 7-6 overall record and, 4-4 conference.
The Longhorns, on the other hand, only lost one game during the regular season before falling to Washington in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.
When it comes to recruiting, the two programs constantly fight for the top talents in the Long Star State and the rivalry divides Texan households.
"Well, it's a great game," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I listen to our players talk sometimes, and they're like, our players are probably way more excited for this game than most fans would probably think because we haven't played the game in a while. But the majority of the players on our two rosters probably went on visits together at if not one school, both schools, and one guy chose Texas and one guy chose A&M."
Coming into the 2024 season, however, A&M will have a different look after former head coach Jimbo Fisher was replaced with former Duke head coach Mike Elko.
"I think there's a great deal of excitement (on the Texas-Texas A&M matchup)," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I know Coach Elko has done a great job in that program in his short time being there. It's going to be a great environment in Kyle Field Thanksgiving weekend, so we're definitely looking forward to it."