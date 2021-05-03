Pilot Point ATH Ish Harris Names Texas As Top-5 Finalist

Talented 2022 Pilot Point athlete Ish Harris named his top-5 finalists over the weekend, with the Texas Longhorns making the cut

With the 2022 recruiting cycle soon heading into its official visit period this summer, more and more prospects from around the country are beginning to narrow their list of finalists.

One of those prospects, Pilot Point athlete Ish Harris, was the latest to do so over the weekend, naming Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in his new-look top-5.

"I love the staff. The staff is great," Harris told Longhorns Country in an exclusive interview earlier this spring. "Coach [Jeff] Choate is a great man, Sark is a great man, all of them are great people."

Harris originally released a top-6 in March that included Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Utah.

On Saturday, that list changed substantially, with Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Utah being replaced by Miami and Michigan, both of whom have offered Harris in recent weeks.

Miami was the first of the pair to offer Harris in March, while Michigan offered him this past weekend.

The 2022 hybrid prospect spoke highly of the University as a whole, raving about how the atmosphere plays as much a role as the facility.

"The campus is really nice," Harris said. "They have a nice locker room, really they have a nice everything. What I mostly like about the place is the new addition they added to the end zone. We'll see. We'll see what the future holds with Texas and me."

The Bearcat has spoken with multiple schools to this point. Some view Harris as a running back while others believe his best skills are suited as an outside linebacker.

According to Harris, Texas will look to play him in coverage off the edge in Peter Kwiatkowski's 4-2-5 scheme.

