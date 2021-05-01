BREAKING: Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Selected By Indianapolis Colts With No. 218 Pick in NFL Draft

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback and captain Sam Ehlinger's NFL Dream was finally realized on Saturday, when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 218 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Former Texas Longhorns signal-caller Sam Ehlinger’s NFL future was officially set on Saturday when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 218 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With his name called, Ehlinger becomes the fifth Longhorn taken in this year's draft, following his former teammates Joseph Ossai, Samuel Cosmi, Ta'Quon Graham, and Caden Sterns went over the last two days.

The Colts now adds Ehlinger to likely compete for a backup role behind Carson Wentz in the offense, where Ehlinger figures to make his career as an NFL quarterback, much like his Longhorns predecessor, Colt McCoy.

One of the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas coming out of high school, Ehlinger was coached by Todd Dodge at Westlake High School in Austin, choosing Texas over offers from Florida State, Houston, and SMU.

After securing the starting position over Shane Buechele in his freshman season, Ehlinger evolved into an instant winner for the Longhorns, eventually being named as a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019.

Ehlinger started 33 of the 36 games played for the Longhorns and combined for 10,400 total yards and 93 touchdowns during his career, trailing just Colt McCoy on the team’s career list.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Ehlinger below:

Sitting as one of the more accomplished Longhorn signal-callers of all time, Ehlinger is the type of dual-threat weapon that gives opposing defensive coordinators nightmares. With a powerfully built frame and plus athleticism, Ehlinger is a tough runner for defenses to corral. Both as a runner and extender in the passing game, he has the ability to make plays outside of a structure. Ehlinger has been remarkably productive both with his arm and feet over the majority of his career. He is a tough competitor who seems to play his best when the game is on the line. Ehlinger has solid enough zip to threaten multiple levels of the field. He has done a relatively nice job protecting the football throughout his career. Much more athlete than quarterback, Ehlinger is a troubling slow processor who holds onto the ball way too long. His accuracy is hit or miss, showcasing ball placement that can be all over the place. There is major refinement needed. Ehlinger may lack the prerequisite arm strength and general accuracy to occupy anything more than a backup role at the next level. There are, however, enough intangibles and toughness for him to cling to a roster spot for the foreseeable future.

With Ehlinger officially in the NFL, the Longhorns will begin transitioning to a new era under center in either Hudson Card or Casey Thompson, while Ehlinger, humble and full of emotion, moves on to the next chapter of his journey as the latest Longhorn quarterback to try and make an impact at the next level.

What do you think of Ehlinger's selection? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

