Bijan As Longhorns Heisman Candidate? RB Position Preview

Texas will be banking on Bijan Robinson's production to carry the weight in 2021

Steve Sarkisian is known for trusting the heavy passing attack. But he's also underrated in terms of his willingness to look at the ground-and-pound game.

In his final season at Alabama, Najee Harris made history. Coming back for his senior season, the Crimson Tide star reset Derrick Henry's touchdown record, scoring 30 times in 13 games.

Exit Harris, enter Bijan Robinson. He'll be what gives the Texans Longhorns a backfield edge entering the 2021 season.

Robinson's first season at DKR was one to rememberer. The Tucson native followed a similar suit to that of Harris, rewriting the record books for the Longhorns' ground game.

Robinson finished the 2020 season with 700 yards and four touchdowns in nine games. He also blew past the 59-year-old school record for most yards per carry with an average of 8.2 yards per attempt.

Fans saw an up-close and personal look into Robinson's future behind a 183-yard offensive MVP performance in the Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado.

Now, which Robinson will Texas be getting?

Is it a sophomore surge or a slump that's on the horizon?

The Longhorns' offensive line is expected to return three full-time starters from last season. Sarkisian is used to replacing offensive lines, usually losing a player or two in the trenches in Tuscaloosa each season.

Since Sark's arrival with the program, Alabama finished with at least one 1,000-yard runner.

Will Sark trusts having a workhorse runner or a running back by committee style instead? Robinson tallied nine carries in the season finale over Kansas State, rushing for three touchdowns on 172 yards.

The Alamo Bowl would mark his third 100-plus yard game of the season. It would also mark the fifth game with 10 carries or fewer.

Sarkisian and the offense have a good problem on their hands. This will be the deepest running back class Texas has seen in likely a decade. Should Robinson struggle or be injured, Roschon Johnson should step up for significant carries.

Johnson finished second in rushing (412) and rushing touchdowns (six). The junior also averaged 5.2 yards per run and tallied five plus-20 yard runs.

The Longhorns will welcome impending freshman Jonathon Brooks to a loaded room. The four-star talent from Hallettsville, Texas, finished his high school career rushing for 6,637 yards, 1,090 receiving yards and 116 touchdowns.

Should Sarkisian's game plan remain similar to that of Alabama, expect Robinson's role to expand next season. Harris averaged over 19 carries per game on the way to another title, with seven games tallying at least 20 rushing attempts.

Then again, who's to say Robinson is the only man ready to run it deep each quarter?

Projected Week 1 Running Back Depth Chart

RB1: Bijan Robinson

RB2: Roschon Johnson

RB3: Jonathon Brooks

