Position Preview: Who is the next star safety at Texas?

Offense wins games, but defense wins championships. That might be the case for Texas in 2021 when Steve Sarkisian takes the field.

Alabama's former offensive genius headed to DRK for a chance to reset the tone in the Big 12. However, it's a new regime leading the charge. That means the offense will be built in his image.

How different is that from Tom Herman?

The Longhorns defense will be asked to step up while Sarkisian and the offense find their footing. Seven defensive linemen are expected to return from last season, four of which have started at least one game in 2021.

However, teams that win coverage can win the Big 12 title. The Oklahoma Sooners finished second in defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to convert 55.4 percent of the time on the way to a sixth title.

The Longhorns secondary will return all four starters from the Alamo Bowl. Fans saw a first glimpse of the post-Caden Sterns era when Montrell Estell filled after the opt-out.

Sterns thrived in high man coverage for two seasons. Lining up across the field, there wasn't an area he couldn't cover. The slot? Great. High in Cover 1? Winner. Ranging half the field? A specialty.

With Sterns now heading to the pros, the battle will come down to Estell and sophomore Jerrin Thompson. The Lufkin native started against the Buffaloes in San Antonio, finishing with a team-high six tackles in the team's victory.

What could give the other an advantage is tackling. Sterns struggled to stop players in the open field. The next safety cannot afford to plays on third and short go for 10-plus yard gains.

Opposite of the cover man with the be the run-heavy strong safety. In Pete Kwiatkowski's new system, Texas will already need to replace the production of standout pass rusher Joseph Ossai. That could start with B.J. Foster taking the next step.

Foster rotated as a starter over the past two seasons. His 41 tackles were third-most at the defensive back role. However, his three pass breakups were fourth-most on the roster.

The Longhorns could see 2021 recruit JD Coffey expand into a starting role by midseason. Coming out as the seventh-ranked safety in the 2021 class, the Kennedale, Texas native was the second-highest ranked player of Sarkisian's first recruiting class.

The reasoning? His quick reaction in coverage and ability to bait quarterbacks into throwing his direction.

Is this a Sterns clone in waiting in the wings?

Projected Week 1starting safeties

FS: Jerrin Thompson

SS: B.J. Foster

