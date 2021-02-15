NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Position Preview: Who is the next star safety at Texas?

Who can replace Caden Sterns in coverage?
Author:
Publish date:

Offense wins games, but defense wins championships. That might be the case for Texas in 2021 when Steve Sarkisian takes the field. 

Alabama's former offensive genius headed to DRK for a chance to reset the tone in the Big 12. However, it's a new regime leading the charge. That means the offense will be built in his image.

How different is that from Tom Herman? 

The Longhorns defense will be asked to step up while Sarkisian and the offense find their footing. Seven defensive linemen are expected to return from last season, four of which have started at least one game in 2021. 

READ MORE: Texas QB Recruit Maalik: 'Baby Cam'? 'The Next VY'?

However, teams that win coverage can win the Big 12 title. The Oklahoma Sooners finished second in defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to convert 55.4 percent of the time on the way to a sixth title. 

The Longhorns secondary will return all four starters from the Alamo Bowl. Fans saw a first glimpse of the post-Caden Sterns era when Montrell Estell filled after the opt-out.

Sterns thrived in high man coverage for two seasons. Lining up across the field, there wasn't an area he couldn't cover. The slot? Great. High in Cover 1? Winner. Ranging half the field? A specialty. 

With Sterns now heading to the pros, the battle will come down to Estell and sophomore Jerrin Thompson. The Lufkin native started against the Buffaloes in San Antonio, finishing with a team-high six tackles in the team's victory. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Gain Commitment From 2022 Linebacker Trevell Johnson

What could give the other an advantage is tackling. Sterns struggled to stop players in the open field. The next safety cannot afford to plays on third and short go for 10-plus yard gains. 

Opposite of the cover man with the be the run-heavy strong safety. In Pete Kwiatkowski's new system, Texas will already need to replace the production of standout pass rusher Joseph Ossai. That could start with B.J. Foster taking the next step. 

Foster rotated as a starter over the past two seasons. His 41 tackles were third-most at the defensive back role. However, his three pass breakups were fourth-most on the roster. 

The Longhorns could see 2021 recruit JD Coffey expand into a starting role by midseason. Coming out as the seventh-ranked safety in the 2021 class, the Kennedale, Texas native was the second-highest ranked player of Sarkisian's first recruiting class. 

The reasoning? His quick reaction in coverage and ability to bait quarterbacks into throwing his direction. 

Is this a Sterns clone in waiting in the wings? 

Projected Week 1starting safeties 

FS: Jerrin Thompson

SS: B.J. Foster  

CONTINUE READING: Recruiting Tracker: Elite Denton Ryan Corner Puts Longhorns in Top 10

USATSI_15162049
Football

Position Preview: Who is the next star safety at Texas?

Who can replace Caden Sterns in coverage?

5f6ebb1fbf5d6.hires
News

Recruiting Tracker: Elite Denton Ryan Corner Puts Longhorns in Top 10

Steve Sarkisian's recruiting momentum continued on Monday, with top-level corner Austin Jordan naming the Texas Longhorns in his top-10 schools.

USATSI_15520786
News

Longhorns Up to No. 12 in Latest AP Poll

After dismantling the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top-25 poll.

maalik qb
Football

Texas Longhorns QB Recruit Maalik Murphy: 'Baby Cam'? 'The Next Vince Young'?

Murphy is seen as a transcendent talent, with his 6-5, 225-pound frame drawing comparisons to the biggest and the best

USATSI_15032012
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns In The Pros: Five Former Longhorns to Watch at MLB Spring Training

Five former Texas Longhorns baseball players, among others, have something to proof as Spring Training commences this week

MXHYGMTTXJG3JFBDKHKGCNENWE
News

Longhorns Gain Commitment From 2022 Linebacker Trevell Johnson

The Texas Longhorns gained their fifth commitment of the 2022 class and the second of the day on Saturday when Arlington Martin Inside Linebacker Trevell Johnson committed to the program.

9907457
News

Elite 2022 QB Maalik Murphy Commits To Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns earned a major commitment on Saturday afternoon, when elite 2022 quarterback Maalik Muphy gave his pledge to Steve Sarkisian and staff.

USATSI_15521444
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Build Momentum With 70-55 Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns won their second-straight game on Saturday, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 70-55 in Austin