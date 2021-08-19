PFF Bullish On Longhorns In Preseason Top 25 Poll

PFF believes in Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2021 season

The Texas Longhorns are a bit of an enigma heading in the 2021 college football season. Specifically, in the pre-season top-25 polls.

Some 'experts' such as Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde have the Longhorns ranked as low as No. 23 in the country, while the AP and USA Today coaches polls have the Longhorns ranked at No. 21 and No. 19, respectively.

One thing most can agree on, however, is that the Longhorns are a top-25 team.

Alongside the rest of the major outlets, Pro Football Focus was the latest to take a stab at their preseason top-25 this week.

But unlike the majority of the country, PFF is perhaps the most bullish yet on the Longhorns chances next season, ranking the No. 16 overall in the preseason polls -- one spot ahead of the Iowa State Cyclones, who are projected by most to challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12 championship.

Here is what PFF had to say about the Longhorns:

Texas will creep back closer to their old ways with Sarkisian leading the charge. Regardless if it’s Casey Thompson or Hudson Card, it could happen sooner rather than later. Both are unproven but have a lot of potential. Thompson at least has some quality reps under his belt. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound signal-caller earned a 90.0 grade on 17 attempts in 2020, a mark anchored by three big-time throws. He showed fantastic ball placement and timing while staying calm under pressure. While they might not be able to hang with Oklahoma this season, they have every opportunity to be the second-best team in the conference and exceed their projected eight-win total for the regular season.

You can view PFF's full top-25 below:

1. Oklahoma

2. Alabama

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. North Carolina

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Miami

10. LSU

11. Notre Dame

12. Indiana

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Texas

17. Iowa State

18. Ole Miss

19. Washington

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Oregon

22. Iowa

23. UCF

24. Nevada

25. NC State

