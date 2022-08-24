Longhorns Announce Unique NIL Deal for QB Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns are no stranger to unique name, image and likeness deals. Star running back and potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Bijan Robinson recently announced his own line of mustard, Bijan Mustardson.

This was not the only NIL deal, however, for a Longhorns player that captured headlines. Over the offseason, Robinson announced an NIL deal with an Austin Lamborghini dealer, while his teammate, quarterback Quinn Ewers, announced his own deal with Aston Martin.

On Wednesday another unique NIL deal was announced for the Longhorns, with Quinn Ewers leading the way as the face of the campaign. The Longhorns are pairing with Brandr group and Wrangler to launch a line of customized Wrangler products.

There might not be a more on-brand NIL deal for the Longhorns than a partnership with Wrangler, especially one with Ewers involved. The Longhorns will be the first school with their own line of custom Wrangler gear through this deal, with schools such as Texas A&M, Nebraska and Alabama set to follow soon.

As NIL deals continue to grow and evolve, the opportunity for more unique partnerships such as this one will present themselves. What those deals could be is still yet to be seen, however, there is no doubt that Longhorns' players will have ample opportunities come their way.

