Quinn Ewers Leads Texas to Big Halftime Lead vs. Michigan
The Texas Longhorns are delivering punches to the defending national champions in the first half on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
No. 3 Texas headed into halftime with a 24-3 lead over No. 10 Michigan in The Big House thanks to a big first half from Quinn Ewers and tight end Gunnar Helm. Running back Jaydon Blue exited in the first quarter due to injury but returned late in the second quarter.
The Longhorns put together a solid, 13-play opening drive that featured three third-down converisons, including a 33-yard catch by Bond on 3rd and 13. However, the Texas o-line committed three penalties (two false starts), which was low-lighted by a holding penalty on 3rd and 11 that took a 24-yard touchdown from DeAndre Moore Jr. off the board. Bert Auburn then badly missed
The Wolverines had tons of momentum, but went three-and-out on their first drive.
Once the Longhorns got the ball back, they started clicking once again and quickly found the end zone, as Ewers connected with Helm for a 21-yard touchdown. Michigan answered with a field goal to make it a 7-3 game.
On Texas' next drive, the Longhorns went to the ground game on a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Jerrick Gibson. Texas built a 14-3 lead.
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren then had his pass deflected on the following drive, as Texas safety Andrew Mukuba plucked the ball out of the air. The Longhorns were stopped in the red zone and got a field goal out of the turnover.
The Wolverines then had another turnover on the next drive, as star tight end Colston Loveland fumbled the ball without being touched to give Texas the ball back. This time, the Longhorns didn't settle.
With 15 seconds left in the half, Ewers rolled out left and found Matthew Golden for a five-yard touchdown.
The Wolverines will receive the second-half kickoff.