SEC Expected To Formally Admit Oklahoma And Texas Into SEC on Thursday

Report: SEC Expected To Admit Oklahoma And Texas Into SEC on Thursday

According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma will be officially admitted as members of the SEC
The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will reportedly be admitted as members of the Southeastern Conference on Thursday, following a meeting with SEC Presidents, according to a report from Chip Brown of 247Sports.

In that meeting, the 14 conference members will meet to vote to admit the two former Big 12 programs into the conference, which must be carried with a vote of test by at least 11 of the 14 members. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, that vote is expected to pass. 

According to Brow, the two programs will then each have regents meetings set for 9 am CT on Friday following the vote, to sign approve the move to the SEC.

Per a previous announcement from the schools, the Longhorns and Sooners are prepared to wait until the current grant of rights agreement, which is slated to run until 2025, expires.

Should the two schools elect to move earlier, they would be forced to forgo their remaining Big 12 television revenue of $160 million -- $80 million each.

However, that does not mean the move will not happen sooner.

The reported move, which would increase the size of the SEC from 14 to 16 teams, would also reunite the Longhorns and the Sooners with former Big 12 foes Texas A&M and Missouri, who left to join the SEC after the 2011 season.

Despite their initial application to join the conference, and the stated July 1, 2025 date, it remains unclear as to when exactly the two rival programs will actually be able to take the field as SEC members in any sport.

READ MORE: How Long Before The Longhorns Actually Take The Field As An SEC Member?

However, per multiple reports, the wait probably won't be that long with the expectation being that the two schools will compete in the SEC no later than 2022.

