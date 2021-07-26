How Long Before The Longhorns Actually Take The Field As An SEC Member?

Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: Longhorns and Sooners Expected To Play In SEC In 2022

How soon could the Longhorns and Sooners take the field in the SEC? According to a report, it could be sooner than we thought
Author:

The Texas Longhorns are officially on their way out of the Big 12, and appear to be heading to the nation's premier football league, the Southeastern Conference. 

On Monday, Texas and Oklahoma both took the first step in that process, as they revealed their plans to leave the now floundering Big 12, releasing a statement detailing their intentions to not renew their grant of rights media deal with the conference in 2025. 

The next step in the process will be to formally apply for membership to the SEC, followed by a league-wide vote from the 14 members. 

Once those steps are completed on paper, it should only be a matter of time until the Longhorns and Sooners are officially admitted as members. 

But the real question everyone wants to know is this: How soon will the two schools actually be competing on the field in SEC competition. 

The answer? Well, it could be sooner than we think, as according to a report from Matt Hayes of Stadium and Saturday Down South, the 'expectation' is for the Longhorns and Sooners to begin SEC play in 2022. 

Hayes also noted that during the last major expansion, in which Texas A&M and Missouri moved to the SEC, both schools left the Big 12 and began conference play in the SEC less than a year after their invitation to the league. 

Texas and Oklahoma both cited that they would happily wait out the remaining time on their grant of rights deals. 

In reality, the two schools likely have no intention of waiting that long to make their move. 

It is only a matter of time until they either make the move official themselves or the rest of the Big 12 crumbles around them the league dissolves on its own. 

