Rori Harmon Cleans Up as Big 12 Hands Out Awards

Harmon is named top freshman, while three other Longhorns earned selections as Texas prepares for Big 12 Tournament

Texas guard Rori Harmon was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches, as the entire all-conference team was announced on Monday.

Harmon became the first Longhorns freshman since 2017 to win the award. She leads the No. 7 Longhorns into the Big 12 Tournament later this week, starting with a quarterfinal game against Kansas State on Friday.

Harmon, one of the top recruits of head coach Vic Schaefer’s Class of 2021, emerged as one of the team’s most consistent players. She averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, all of which ranked in the Big 12’s Top 20.

Harmon also earned a place on the All-Big 12 Second Team, Defensive Team and Freshman Team.

Longhorns guard Joanne Allen-Taylor also made the second team. She averaged 10.9 points for the season. She also contributed 54 assists and 41 steals. She was an honorable mention selection last season.

Texas forward Lauren Ebo and guard Aliyah Matharu were honorable mention. Matharu was Texas’ leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points. She shot nearly 40 percent from the 3-point line. Ebo averaged 7.8 points and seven rebounds per game.

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith was the Player of the Year; Kansas coach Brandon Schneider was the Coach of the Year; Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski was the Defensive Player of the Year; Baylor guard Jordan Lewis was the Newcomer of the Year; and Oklahoma forward Skylar Vann was the Sixth Player of the Year.

All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team

(as voted on by Big 12 coaches)

Coach of the Year: Brandon Schneider, Kansas

Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Donarski, Iowa State

Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Rori Harmon, Texas

Sixth Player Award: Skylar Vann, Oklahoma

2022 All-Big 12 First Team

G Jordan Lewis, Baylor

F NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

G Lexi Donarski, Iowa State

G/F Ashley Joens, Iowa State

G Emily Ryan, Iowa State

G Holly Kersgieter, Kansas

C Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

G Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma

G/F Madi Williams, Oklahoma

G Vivian Gray, Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Second Team

G Sarah Andrews, Baylor

G Lauren Fields, Oklahoma State

G Joanne Allen-Taylor, Texas

G Rori Harmon, Texas

F Esmery Martinez, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Baylor: Ja'Mee Asberry, Queen Egbo

Kansas: Zakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson

Kansas State: Serena Sundell

TCU: Lauren Heard

Texas: Lauren Ebo, Aliyah Matharu

West Virginia: KK Deans, Kari Niblack, Madisen Smith

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

F NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

G Lexi Donarski, Iowa State

C Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas

C Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

G Rori Harmon, Texas

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

G Brylee Glenn, Kansas State

G Serena Sundell, Kansas State

G Kelbie Washington, Oklahoma

G Rori Harmon, Texas

G JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

