Texas Men Fall, Women Rise in AP Top 25 Polls
The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team dropped another spot in the AP Top 25, while the Longhorn women slid up two more spots in the women’s poll on Monday.
The Longhorn men (21-10, 10-8 in Big 12) dropped from No. 21 last week to No. 22 this week. The Longhorn women (23-6, 13-5 in Big 12) moved up from No. 9 last week to No. 7 this week.
The Longhorn men are the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will play No. 5 seed TCU on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Texas lost both of its games last week, falling to Baylor, 68-61, and Kansas, 70-63, the latter of which in overtime.
The Longhorn women head into the Big 12 Tournament on an eight-game winning streak and as the No. 3 seed after beating Kansas, 70-60, and Oklahoma State, 65-50. Texas opens against Kansas State on Friday night.
AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Arizona, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Duke, No. 8 Villanova, No. 9 (tie) Purdue, No. 9 (tie) Tennessee, No. 11 Providence, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 UCLA, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 16 Illinois, No. 17 Saint Mary’s, No. 18 Houston, No. 19 Murray State, No. 20 UConn, No. 21 USC, No. 22 Texas, No. 23 Colorado State, No. 24 Iowa and No. 25 North Carolina.
Longhorns enter Big 12 Tournament week hoping to win a pair of titles in Kansas City
AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Baylor, No. 5 Louisville, No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Iowa, No. 9 LSU, No. 10 Iowa State, No. 11 Indiana, No. 12 Michigan, No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 15 BYU, No. 16 Kentucky, No 17 Virginia Tech, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 20 Arizona, No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 23 Florida Gulf Coast, No. 24 Princeton and No. 25 UCF.
