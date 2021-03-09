Six Longhorns Earn All-Big 12 Recognition in MBB

After a solid finish to a strange regular season, the Texas Longhorns had six players earn All-Big 12 recognition on Monday afternoon

The Texas Longhorns wrapped up their regular season in impressive fashion on Sunday night, when they took down the TCU Horned Frogs to win their fourth game in five outings.

As a result, the Longhorns finished third in the Big 12 standings, and are set to take on the No. 18 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

Before that happens, however, the Big 12's regular-season awards were handed out, and as is to be expected, the Longhorns were well represented with six players earning All-Conference recognition.

First up for the Longhorns was junior guard Andrew Jones, who was named a second-team All-Big 12 honors after averaging a team-high 14.9 points, as well as 2.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game.

Junior guard Courtney Ramey and senior guard Matt Coleman also came away with an impressive designation, with both being named to the All-Big 12 third team.

Ramey was the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 assists per game while hitting nearly 45-percent from three. Coleman was the team's leading assist man, averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 assists per contest, while also leading the team in steals with 30 on the year.

Not to be left out, however, senior Jericho Sims, Freshman Greg Brown, and Sophomore Kai Jones all earned honorable mention Big 12 honors, with Jones also earning the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Award after finishing the season averaging 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22.5 minutes off of the bench.

Brown also earned All-Big 12 Newcomer and All-Big 12 freshman honors, after averaging 10.3 points, and a team-high in rebounding with 6.7 boards per game. Brown also led the team in blocks with 26 on the year and finished the season with a team-best four double-doubles.

