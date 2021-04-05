Spieth Is Once Again A Winner; Can He Add Another Masters Next?

After nearly four winless years, Jordan Spieth hoisted the Valero Texas Open trophy. Could his next win see him donning the Green Jacket at the Masters?

University of Texas alumnus Jordan Spieth just ended a 1,351-day drought of holding a winner's trophy when he won the 2021 Valero Texas Open on Sunday, the twelfth trophy of his career. Nearly four years have passed since Spieth has tasted victory and many in the sport had waning confidence in him prior to this year.

Despite the drop-off in performance, Spieth worked tirelessly to prove he still has what it takes to not just perform, but win, at the highest level. He credits much of the comeback to his close circle of support and their unwavering love and confidence.

But, is the Valero Texas Open just a start for the ex-Longhorn this year?

The 2021 Masters tournament starts this Thursday in Augusta and Spieth undoubtedly has his eyes on it. It's a course he is intimately familiar with as he donned the Green Jacket in 2015 and tied for second place the following year in 2016.

Many would have probably discounted him this year in terms of seeing him add a second Masters title and a fourth major to his accolades. However, he is currently sitting with the third-best odds to win this weekend in Augusta, in fact, he shares the same odds as rising star Bryson DeChambeau.

Spieth's odds have drastically increased because of his recent success, which has seen him finish top-15 six times in his last seven matches, three of which were a top-five finish and one included his latest victory. His familiarity with winning in Augusta should not be discounted either. Additionally, a win this past weekend in Texas has to have only bolstered his confidence, which has been continually improving.

Currently, Dustin Johnson is the odds-on favorite to win in Augusta with Justin Thomas, who won this year's Players Championship, sits just behind him.

Spieth, who once fell out of the top-100 rankings for the world, now sits at 38th after a solid showing this year. The fan-favorite could very well add a fourth major to his collection and prove that his comeback to the sport, a sport he loves as much as it loves him back, has truly arrived.

Spieth, who handled himself impressively through such adversity, has endeared himself to many. This is a moment of redemption for the Texan.

Nothing would make for a better story in golf and in the Longhorns fanbase than to see Spieth once again wearing the coveted Green Jacket on Sunday afternoon.

