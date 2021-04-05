NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Spieth Is Once Again A Winner; Can He Add Another Masters Next?

After nearly four winless years, Jordan Spieth hoisted the Valero Texas Open trophy. Could his next win see him donning the Green Jacket at the Masters?
Author:
Publish date:

University of Texas alumnus Jordan Spieth just ended a 1,351-day drought of holding a winner's trophy when he won the 2021 Valero Texas Open on Sunday, the twelfth trophy of his career. Nearly four years have passed since Spieth has tasted victory and many in the sport had waning confidence in him prior to this year.

Despite the drop-off in performance, Spieth worked tirelessly to prove he still has what it takes to not just perform, but win, at the highest level. He credits much of the comeback to his close circle of support and their unwavering love and confidence.

READ MORE: Longhorns Ex Spieth Opens Up About Journey To Texas Open Win

But, is the Valero Texas Open just a start for the ex-Longhorn this year?

The 2021 Masters tournament starts this Thursday in Augusta and Spieth undoubtedly has his eyes on it. It's a course he is intimately familiar with as he donned the Green Jacket in 2015 and tied for second place the following year in 2016. 

Many would have probably discounted him this year in terms of seeing him add a second Masters title and a fourth major to his accolades. However, he is currently sitting with the third-best odds to win this weekend in Augusta, in fact, he shares the same odds as rising star Bryson DeChambeau. 

Spieth's odds have drastically increased because of his recent success, which has seen him finish top-15 six times in his last seven matches, three of which were a top-five finish and one included his latest victory. His familiarity with winning in Augusta should not be discounted either. Additionally, a win this past weekend in Texas has to have only bolstered his confidence, which has been continually improving. 

READ MORE: Jack Nicklaus Reveals Joy For Longhorns Ex Spieth After Win

Currently, Dustin Johnson is the odds-on favorite to win in Augusta with Justin Thomas, who won this year's Players Championship, sits just behind him. 

Spieth, who once fell out of the top-100 rankings for the world, now sits at 38th after a solid showing this year. The fan-favorite could very well add a fourth major to his collection and prove that his comeback to the sport, a sport he loves as much as it loves him back, has truly arrived. 

Spieth, who handled himself impressively through such adversity, has endeared himself to many. This is a moment of redemption for the Texan.

Nothing would make for a better story in golf and in the Longhorns fanbase than to see Spieth once again wearing the coveted Green Jacket on Sunday afternoon. 

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Ex Spieth Wins 1st Title in 4 Years at Texas Open

What do you think of Spieth's chances at Augusta? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

GettyImages-469511226
News

Spieth Is Once Again A Winner; Can He Add Another Masters Next?

After nearly four winless years, Jordan Spieth hoisted the Valero Texas Open trophy. Could his next win see him donning the Green Jacket at the Masters?

spieth and wife
News

Longhorns Ex Spieth Opens Up About Journey To Texas Open Win

Jordan Spieth had been winless on the PGA Tour for nearly four years. On Sunday, he ended that drought, and opened up about his journey back to prominence.

2B0A8465-945A-45EA-B6A1-6BC22DE99938
Longhorns in the pros

Jack Nicklaus Reveals Joy For Longhorns Ex Spieth After Win

Jack Nicklaus was following Jordan Spieth's final round at the Texas Open, where Spieth ended his four-year title drought

9967424
News

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 Safety Lists Longhorns Amongst Top Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_15846247
News

Longhorns Ex Spieth Wins 1st Title in 4 Years at Texas Open

With The Masters coming up, Jordan Spieth carries incredible momentum into the first major the year with a win in San Antonio

GettyImages-1201935524
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Coach Beard Reveals 'Help' He Needs From Texas Fans

As the new head coach of the Texas Longhorns basketball team, Chris Beard knows the importance that the fans play in the program's success.

USATSI_15445806
News

Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Second Signee Requests NLI Release

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard

USATSI_14063340
News

Texas Sweeps Kansas in Needed Series Win

The Longhorns just swept the Kansas Jayhawks. What does that mean for Texas?