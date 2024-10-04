Steve Sarkisian Using Past Adversity to Shape the Strong Culture at Texas
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has created arguably one of the most inspiring and dedicated cultures within the Longhorns football program over the past three years, and now reaps a No. 2 national standing thanks to those efforts.
But it's all come out of an exhaustive journey of facing adversity head on in multiple waves throughout his coaching career, many years prior to his arrival on the Forty Acres. In October of 2015, Sarkisian was terminated from his former head coaching position at USC after struggles with alcohol and headed to a rehab facility. He eventually returned to the college football scene when he was picked up by Nick Saban as an analyst for Alabama in 2016.
Sarkisian has been open about his experiences since he was hired at Texas, and recently discussed how he uses his past afflictions to instill the culture that fans see today on the Jim Rome Show.
"I think there's a level of gratitude that I have for the people that I've been fortunate enough to be around that helped me through some adversity, a level of gratitude to be in the position that I am today," Sarkisian said. "But also I think it's an opportunity for me to be transparent and vulnerable and honest with our team, and by doing so I think I create an avenue and a culture, one of which it's ok for them to to be that way as well, whether it's with me or with one another."
When talking to the players, it's evident that Sarkisian's nurturing values have made a significant contribution in the way that they treat each other and their coaches. Having a bond built from respect and care for one another can make all the difference when it comes to the success that's seen on game day, and Sarkisian is certain that his guys have proven that.
"When you can be transparent, open and honest in any relationship, that's when there's real growth, that's when there's real connectivity, that's when there's real love, and I think that's what we have here now."
Now having built himself back up following the early setbacks in his career, Sarkisian looks to take those life lessons and serve as an example for his team while also creating a safe space for those similarly struggling to be able to speak up.
"I've tried to take some of the things in my life and turn them into a positive. In the end, how do I use them in a way to impact others and to serve others and to maybe help the next man?" Sarkisian said. "We're all going through things and we may not be in a point in life where we like where we're at or adversity struck and you never know what shape, form, color, size that it's going to arise from, but we don't have to stay there. The real courage comes from asking for help, and I think there's real strength in that."
The Longhorns have gone from 5-7 in Sarkisian's first year to a 12-1 record last season, a feat that can be partially accredited to the fact that he's been able to create an environment based on genuine connections within the team. This year, Sarkisian aims to establish that culture further as he looks to bring the program to its first SEC championship and second College Football Playoff appearance.