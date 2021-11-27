TCU Finds Next Head Coach Down Road At SMU

Sonny Dykes is remaining in the Dallas-Fort Worth area a tad longer, just not at SMU.

According to multiple reports, Dykes will be named TCU's next football coach Sunday following the Mustangs' season finale against Tulsa. In a corresponding move, the Mustangs will hire Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee to take over for Dykes in Dallas.

Per multiple reports, Dykes was always considered the front-runner to land with the Horned Frogs following the firing of Gary Patterson late last month.

Dykes, 52, is 30-17 record at SMU over four seasons. The Mustangs were bowl eligible in three years, but only played in one, a loss to Florida Atlantic in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl.

According to several reports, Dykes was offered a mega-deal by SMU to remain and become the highest-paid Group of Five coach in FBS history. The contract would have been for seven years, doubling his salary in that span.

TCU (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) could become a top team in the Big 12 following the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in the coming years. The Horned Frogs have recruited well, and Dykes has also had success in that area.

Patterson, who coached TCU for 21 years, helped put Frogs on the map and move into the Big 12. He finished 181-79, with 11 finishes in the AP Top 25.

TCU will be Dykes' fourth coaching job. His first stop came at Louisiana Tech, in which he posted a 22-15 record while winning the WAC Coach of the Year in 2011. Dykes went 19-30 at Cal in four seasons before being fired and heading to Fort Worth as an offensive analyst under Patterson.

Dykes is the son legendary Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes.

Lashlee, who is expected to be named SMU's coach in the coming days, has been the offensive coordinator of the Hurricanes since 2020. He helped former Houston QB D'Eriq King lead the team to an 8-3 record last season, and currently has freshman Tyler Van Winkle looking like the future of the position in Coral Gables.

Lashlee served as SMU's OC for two years starting in 2018. He also has worked at an offensive coordinator at Arkansas State (2012), Auburn (2013-16) and UConn (2017).

