    • November 22, 2021
    REPORT: TCU "Zeroed" In On SMU's Dykes As Next Head Coach

    According to reports, SMU's Sonny Dykes is considered to be the top choice in Fort Worth
    Sonny Dykes was going to be at the forefront of a multitude of head coaching list this offseason, but it looks like he won't be moving far from the 214 area code. 

    According to multiple reports, TCU has "zeroed in" on the SMU coach as its top choice to replace Gary Patterson. Dykes has been essential to the revival of the Mustangs since his arrival in Dallas in 2018. 

    The Mustangs will close out their regular season against Tusla on Saturday with a chance to finish 8-4 on the season. 

    Dykes reportedly has contract offers in front of him from both TCU and SMU.  The Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) must win Saturday at Iowa State to become bowl eligible this season. 

    Per reports, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati would like to make the official announcement Sunday, Nov. 28 before having an introductory press conference on Nov. 29.   

    Dykes, 52, has long been considered among the favorites for TCU’s opening since Patterson's departure late last month. Following a 20-year run at helm, Patterson was fired by the Horned Frogs after a loss to Kansas State. 

    Since arriving at SMU, Dykes is 30-17. After finishing 5-7 in 2018, the former Cal coach is 25-9 the last three years. During that span, SMU has found itself ranked in the AP Poll multiple times during the regular season. 

    Dykes is the son of former Texas Tech legend Spike Dykes, who coached the Red Raiders from 1986-99. Tech was expected to be in the running for Sonny Dykes, but elected to hire Baylor assistant head coach Joey McGuire earlier this month. 

    Sonny Dykes has made previous head coaching stops at Louisiana Tech (2010-12) and California (2013-16) before working under Patterson in 2017 as an offensive analyst behind the scenes. 

    When Patterson was fired, Donati said the school will seek a current head coach that preferably was offensive-minded and had ties to the state of Texas in hopes of building the program up in recruiting for the foreseeable future of the newfound Big 12. 

    Sonny Dykes, is a native of Big Spring and has high school ties to his name as well, coaching at J.J. Pierce High School in 1994. He also has worked for Navarro Junior College (1995-96) and Texas Tech (2000-06). 

    As a head coach all-time, Sonny Dykes is 71-62. 

