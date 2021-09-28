TCU Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns In Week 5

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fort Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs, in what will be the first Big 12 road test for Steve Sarkisian's team.

The Horned Frogs are led by junior quarterback Max Duggan, who contributed 1795 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Duggan has continued and expanded significantly that promise this season, throwing for 717 yards on a 60.3 percent completion rate, to go along with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Garry Patterson's offense has been solid so fair this season, ranking 28th in scoring offense averaging 37.7 points per game, and 29th in total offense, averaging 460.7 yards per game.

Another key factor will be in the running game, with the two-headed monster of Zach Evans and Kendre Miller, who have combined for 429 yards and four touchdowns through the first three games of the season.

Now, onto the TCU Horned Frogs key players:

QB Max Duggan

Junior Max Duggan has taken over the reins as the clear full-time starter for the 2021 season, as has been fantastic, throwing for 717 yards on a 60.3 percent completion rate, to go along with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions, while also sitting as the team's seconded-leading rusher with 110 yards and two scores.

RB Zach Evans

The latest in a long line of talented running backs at TCU, Zach Evans has every chance to be a special player in Fort Worth. The sophomore already has 42 carries for 330 yards and two scores so far this season and will look to continue that success against the Horns.

WR Quentin Johnston

As TCU’s leading receiver last season, sophomore Quentin Johnston is off to another great start in 2021, with a team-high nine catches on the year. Johnston has 133 yards on those nine catches, as well as a team-best two scores.

WR Taye Barber

The Horned Frogs leading receiver in terms of yardage, Taye Barber has been a big-play threat, catching seven passes for 171 yards, and averaging 23 yards per catch. The Longhorns will need to shore up their pass defense in a hurry, or Barber could explode for a big game.

RB Kendre Miller

The second half of the Horned Frogs' dangerous running back tandem, Kendre Miller has 17 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

