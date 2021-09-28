September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

TCU Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns In Week 5

Texas Longhorns Traveling to Face A Dark Horse Texas Christian University Offense
Author:

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fort Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs, in what will be the first Big 12 road test for Steve Sarkisian's team.

The Horned Frogs are led by junior quarterback Max Duggan, who contributed 1795 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. 

Duggan has continued and expanded significantly that promise this season, throwing for 717 yards on a 60.3 percent completion rate, to go along with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Garry Patterson's offense has been solid so fair this season, ranking 28th in scoring offense averaging 37.7 points per game, and 29th in total offense, averaging 460.7 yards per game.

Another key factor will be in the running game, with the two-headed monster of Zach Evans and Kendre Miller, who have combined for 429 yards and four touchdowns through the first three games of the season.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: TCU

Now, onto the TCU Horned Frogs key players:

QB Max Duggan

Max_Duggan2

Junior Max Duggan has taken over the reins as the clear full-time starter for the 2021 season, as has been fantastic, throwing for 717 yards on a 60.3 percent completion rate, to go along with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions, while also sitting as the team's seconded-leading rusher with 110 yards and two scores. 

RB Zach Evans

Zach_Evans_TCU_vs_OU_10_24_20

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15271978
Play
News

TCU Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns In Week 5

Texas Longhorns Traveling to Face A Dark Horse Texas Christian University Offense

1 minute ago
Denver Harris
Play
Football

Top 2022 CB Denver Harris Impressed With Longhorns After Visit to Austin

Top Texas Longhorns 2022 prospect Denver Harris was impressed after visiting and witnessing an dominant win over Texas Tech this past weekend

19 hours ago
Max_Duggan2
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: TCU Horned Frogs

Texas heads to Fort Worth to take on a TCU team that has had their number over the last decade.

19 hours ago

The latest in a long line of talented running backs at TCU, Zach Evans has every chance to be a special player in Fort Worth. The sophomore already has 42 carries for 330 yards and two scores so far this season and will look to continue that success against the Horns.

WR Quentin Johnston

BU_Johnston2_71

As TCU’s leading receiver last season, sophomore Quentin Johnston is off to another great start in 2021, with a team-high nine catches on the year. Johnston has 133 yards on those nine catches, as well as a team-best two scores.

USATSI_16698172

WR Taye Barber

The Horned Frogs leading receiver in terms of yardage, Taye Barber has been a big-play threat, catching seven passes for 171 yards, and averaging 23 yards per catch. The Longhorns will need to shore up their pass defense in a hurry, or Barber could explode for a big game.

USATSI_16698230

RB Kendre Miller

The second half of the Horned Frogs' dangerous running back tandem, Kendre Miller has 17 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. 

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2022 RB Jamarion Miller

What do you think of the Longhorns' matchup with Arkansas? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_15271978
News

TCU Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns In Week 5

Texas Longhorns Traveling to Face A Dark Horse Texas Christian University Offense

1 minute ago
Denver Harris
Football

Top 2022 CB Denver Harris Impressed With Longhorns After Visit to Austin

Top Texas Longhorns 2022 prospect Denver Harris was impressed after visiting and witnessing an dominant win over Texas Tech this past weekend

19 hours ago
Max_Duggan2
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: TCU Horned Frogs

Texas heads to Fort Worth to take on a TCU team that has had their number over the last decade.

19 hours ago
Dillon-Mitchell
Men's Basketball

Texas Hoops Secures Visit With Talented 5-Star Forward

The Longhorns will look to add their second commitment from the hoops class of 2022

20 hours ago
USATSI_15048765
Football

Texas vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Time Has Been Set

The two future members of the SEC will meet once again for the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas

Sep 27, 2021
GettyImages-1342471352
Football

Longhorns QB Casey Thompson Earns Multiple Accolades After Tech Win

Casey Thompson had a field day vs. the Red Raiders, and the rest of the nation took notice

Sep 27, 2021
GettyImages-1342492324
News

Big 12 Rankings: Is Texas Back In The Top Spot?

Longhorn Country's Big 12 rankings have a shake up near the top again.

Sep 27, 2021
GettyImages-1342455338
Football

Photo Recap: Reviewing the Longhorns Convincing Win over Texas Tech

Relive Texas Longhorns dominating 70-35 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday

Sep 27, 2021