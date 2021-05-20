Sports Illustrated home
Texas Athletics Announces Plans To Return To 100-Percent Capacity At Outdoor Events

The Texas Longhorns Athletics Administration announced its plans to return to full capacity, effective immediately.
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns athletic department announced its plans to return to full even capacity for all outdoor events on Thursday, effective immediately.

Full capacity crowds will begin to be allowed with the No. 2 Texas Baseball’s team's series with West Virginia, which begins Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Senior Jericho Sims Enters Name In 2021 NBA Draft

It will continue with the NCAA Softball Austin Regional Friday-Sunday at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

“After consultation with President Hartzell and our campus leadership and the recent news from the NCAA, we’re thrilled to be in a position to return to full capacity at our events,” Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. “We’ll continue to have our health and safety measures in place to ensure our venues are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and that all of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans are in the best possible situation at our competitions. Our Protect Texas Together initiatives, as well as our extensive Athletics Department protocols and procedures, helped put us in a position to be able to return to full capacity. We will continue to work alongside our campus partners and monitor all of the health and safety measures closely as we move forward.”

The department also announced that face coverings will no longer be required at events, or on campus.

Fans who are not vaccinated or who have weakened immuned systems are recommended to wear face coverings and socially distance, though it will not be required.

READ MORE: QB Prospect Arch Manning on Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian: 'He's a Freak of a Coach'

Will you be attending events going forward? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

