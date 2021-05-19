Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Senior Jericho Sims Enters Name In 2021 NBA Draft

Texas Longhorns senior big man Jericho Sims has entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft
After weeks of deliberation following the exit of former head coach Shaka Smart and the hiring of new head coach Chris Beard, Texas Longhorns big man Jericho Sims has entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft. 

Sims, who was one of the top front-court players in the Big 12 during the 2020 season, has yet to formally hire an agent, giving him the flexibility to return should he so desire. 

READ MORE: Career Grand Slam? Longhorns Spieth Out to Make Golf History

Averaging 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 27 starts for the Longhorns in 2020, Sims is the fourth Longhorn to enter his name into the draft, alongside Kai Jones, Greg Brown, and Matt Coleman.

While Jones and Browns are considered borderline lottery picks for the Longhorns, Sims, like his fellow senior Coleman, is considered a late second round to borderline undrafted selection this summer.

READ MORE: Longhorns Baseball Rises to No. 2 Overall In Latest Top-25 Rankings

Sims will have until July 19th to withdraw his name from the draft, should he choose to return to the 40 Acres for another season.

Should Sims choose to return, the Longhorns frontcourt will have an entirely new core, consisting of incoming transfers Timmy Allen (Utah), Christian Bishop (Creighton), and Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt)

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns Freshman Forward Greg Brown To Enter 2021 NBA Draft

What do you think of Sims' decision to enter the NBA Draft?? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

