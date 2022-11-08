It's been circled on TCU's athletic director Jeremiah Donati's calendar since last season. It's probably been on Gary Patterson's mind since kickoff against Louisiana-Monroe in September.

It's a good thing Saturday's game isn't in Fort Worth, huh?

As Texas prepares to take on TCU in hopes of gaining ground in Big 12 standings, Patterson prepares to face his old team. And no, this isn't one of those coaches who was fired after several seasons after failing to meet the standard.

Patterson's success was — and probably still is — the standard for the Horned Frogs under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. There is no TCU without Patterson, who spent 21 years transforming the program from a low-tier WAC school into one of college football's most consistent teams.

A statue of him stands outside Amon G. Carter Stadium as the winningest coach in program history. On Saturday, he'll stand on the opposing sideline against the undefeated Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) for the first time in his career.

"We’re lucky to have him on our team, I'll say that,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday of Patterson. “I think that TCU is in the place that it's in because of the work that he did, and that should not go unnoticed.

"A lot of those kids on that roster he recruited, and it's a very talented roster. And I know he's doing his normal deal, what he does throughout the week to help get us prepared.”

Where would TCU be without Patterson? He was influential in getting the Horned Frogs into a more prominent conference following an 11-2 season in 2003 while serving as a member of Conference USA. From there, Patterson led TCU to four Mountain West titles, including one in its inaugural season in 2005.

Patterson's 181 total wins likely won't be broken soon. Dykes will have to keep up the same level of success moving forward should he hope to surpass Patterson's multiple top-10 finishes in the AP Poll.

Both sides "mutually" agreed to part ways following a 3-5 start last October. Dykes, who served as an analyst under Patterson after being fired by Cal in 2016, was brought back following a four-year run at SMU in late November. Two months later, Patterson was spotted at a Texas basketball game with athletic director Chris Del Conte, and the rest was history.

“For me, he’s a great sounding board, whether it’s about the temperature on the team, kind of thoughts even about the defense," Sarkisian said.

The No. 4 Horned Frogs would clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) on the Forty Acres. Despite finding itself in the heart of College Football Playoff chatter, TCU enters Saturday as a 7-point underdog against a Longhorns team that's fresh off a 34-27 win against then-No. 13 Kansas State.

In large part, Patterson has been the difference-maker. Due to his title as "special assistant to the head coach," the 62-year-old is not allowed to be hands-on with the players in practice. Sarkisian said he is, however, allowed to offer advice and scouts programs prior to game week, giving Texas an advantage when it comes to personnel matchups and certain formations.

“Gary works 24/7 to beat anybody,” Sarkisian said. “He's got an unbelievable work ethic about him. He's got a great deal of discipline in his approach into what he does and how he does it. This week hasn’t been any different."

Patterson might not coach in terms of calling plays, but his impact working with second-year defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is evident. Through nine games, the Horns are allowing 43.9 fewer yards per game (425.6-381.7) and 9.3 fewer points per game (31.1-21.8), a significant upgrade from last year's 5-7 season.

The Horned Frogs remain one of four FBS programs to remain unbeaten entering the home stretch of the regular season. On Tuesday when the College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled, it's expected that TCU should be top five, if not a lock to make the top four.

Under Patterson, the Horned Frogs came close to making the CFP once, coming in at No. 6 in 2015 despite posting an 11-1 record and co-share of the Big 12 title.

Dykes' offense has clicked all season behind the trio of quarterback Max Duggan, receiver Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller. The Horned Frogs rank third in scoring offense (43.1 points per game), fourth in total offense (508.7 yards per game) and 13th in rushing (219.7 yards per game).

Unlike most teams, Texas will have an edge entering Saturday's game given Patterson's vast knowledge of the TCU program. His expertise and scouting reports on his former players will be more valuable than ever in what could be a conference-changing matchup en route to AT&T Stadium.

"He recruited those guys,” nose tackle Keondre Coburn said. “He knows ‘em best. He can tell us about them, their weaknesses, their strengths. He can tell us how we need to play against the boys he coached.”

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.