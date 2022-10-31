Skip to main content

Texas vs. TCU Week 11 Kickoff Time Announced

The Longhorns will host the Horned Frogs in a night time game in Week 11.

Following their loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys the Texas Longhorns find themselves sitting at 5-3, and just one win away from a bowl game bid after failing to earn one in 2021. 

Even further, there is still an ever-so-slight chance they can find themselves in the Big 12 championship game come December, but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. First, they must still survive a tough gauntlet in their remaining four games. 

On Monday the Longhorns announced the kickoff time for their Week 11 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Longhorns will host the Horned Frogs with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. central, airing on ABC. 

Texas has the advantage in all-time record against TCU, entering the Week 11 matchup with an impressive 64-27-1 record all-time against the Horned Frogs. The Longhorns beat the Horned Frogs last season in Steve Sarkisian's first season, 32-27.

Now, while looking for their second straight win over TCU, they will get a boost from former TCU coach Gary Patterson. Patterson's addition to Sarkisian's staff has proven huge for the defense, which has taken a big step forward and could have an impact on Texas in Week 11.

