TCU at Texas: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The Horned Frogs broke into the Top 5 as they are now ranked no. 4 in the nation according to the latest AP Poll and 9-0 overall; this is the first time they have gone 9-0 since 2014. They are coming from another close win over Texas Tech in Fort Worth. The Frogs won 34-24 after scoring 21 points in the 4th quarter. Both Texas Tech and TCU fought until the very end. You could say that the Big Noon Kickoff Show fired up both teams.

TCU will be back on the road to take on Texas, where ESPN's College Gameday team will host their show. Texas is coming off a huge win against a ranked Kansas State team, where the Longhorns won 34-27. Will TCU continue with the momentum and be ready to take care of business against Texas and move to 10-0, or will Texas want to dismantle the Horned Frogs College Football Playoff chances? The Frogs are set to play the Longhorns in Austin on Saturday, November 12, at 6:30 P.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers have given Texas the edge in this matchup, which may surprise Horned Frog fans because the Horned Frogs are still undefeated. They will play a Texas team with talent, but each game has been very different. The Longhorns are also listed higher because they have a home-field advantage. The Horned Frogs have shown multiple times this year that they don't care about all the talking; they are only focused on their goals. The Longhorns have also shown to be a first-half team, and TCU has shown to be a second-half team. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 64.5 points.

This game should be very exciting for both teams because TCU wants to keep its eyes set on possibly winning the Big 12 and maybe even reaching the College Football Playoffs. As for Texas, the Big 12 championship is still within their reach. They are also looking to knock off a Top 5 team. As for TCU, they will look to get started early, be more consistent, and lose the unnecessary penalties. Texas will look to continue to hand the ball off to arguably the best running back in college football, Bijan Robinson, and be more consistent. They will also attempt to slow down this potent Horned Frog offense which has proven that they can turn it on at any point in the game. Sonny Dykes' new culture at TCU has seemed to flourish. We will have to see if the Carter Boys will keep that culture up and defeat their former coach, Gary Patterson, as he will now be on the other team.

TCU will continue to look to Max Duggan as he has sparked confidence in this offense and been the team's leader. Duggan has continued to look amazing. He did struggle last game, but he was without his favorite target, Quentin Johnson. However, Duggan showed us he can still win and lead the team, even if missing a key player. Last game Duggan threw for 195 yards with two touchdowns. They will also look for the offense to continue to shine and repeat what they have done against the last nine teams. The defense also showed up against Texas Tech and slowed down that impressive Red Raider passing game.

Wide Receiver Quentin Johnson has continued to be a critical factor in TCU's success this season. Last game Johnson was sidelined due to a lingering injury. TCU will hope to have him back for the game against the Longhorns. Yes, the Horned Frogs' passing game has been amazing, but Let's not forget what Running Back Kendre Miller has done for this Horned Frog team. Last game, Miller had 21 carries, good for 148 yards and a touchdown. TCU's Taye Barber, Savion Williams, and Derius Davis also had great games and stepped up since Quentin Johnson was out. This TCU offense is hard to slow down with this amount of production. As for Texas, they will try and find a rhythm and run the ball. TCU will try to limit Texas's run game and make five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers throw the ball. Last game, Ewers threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Bijan Robinson had 30 carries that were good for 209 rushing yards. This Texas offense is nothing to take lightly.

The Carter Boys are continuing stun the nation and perform at a very high level. They will look to take care of business again on the road this weekend. It won't be an easy one, but TCU knows their goals and what they want to accomplish.

Betting Trends for both teams:

TCU is 7-1-1 Against the spread in their last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in six of TCU's last eight games.

TCU is 9-0 this season.

TCU is 6-2 Against the spread in their last eight games against Texas.

TCU is 6-2 in their last eight games against Texas.

Texas is 7-3 Against the spread in their last ten games.

The total has gone UNDER in ten of Texas' last 15 games.

Texas is 4-1 in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Texas' last seven games against TCU.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Texas' last six games at home.

Texas is 1-4 Against the spread in their last five games when playing at home against TCU.

Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium is a very tough place to place at. I expect TCU to keep their minds locked in and take care of Texas. Regardless of what happens, it should be a fun game to watch.

The pick: Texas -7 Over/Under 64.5 points.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Longhorns Country site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.