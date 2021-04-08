NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Texas Longhorns Continue Streak of Dominance in 9-1 Win over Stephen F. Austin

The University of Texas Longhorns continued their streak of dominance as they defeated the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 9-1.
The Texas Longhorns baseball team, which is currently ranked fourth in the NCAA, has continued its streak of dominance on Wednesday evening. The Longhorns turned in a 9-1 outing against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

 This is the fourth game in a row in which Texas has absolutely dominated their opposition in an attempt to prove that they are one of the best teams in the nation and a favorite to find success in Omaha this spring. 

The successful evening was headlined and highlighted by starting pitcher Pete Hansen who pitched six scoreless innings and only gave up two hits while issuing just three walks. Hansen proved that as this week's midweek starter that he has the stuff to be successful in order to help his team go deep into the postseason.

At the plate, designated hitter Ivan Melendez was the star of the show as he recorded two hits that resulted in four RBI. Melendez continued his impressive season in which he has hit for a .372 average while also adding four home runs to his stat line. Melendez's bat has been one of the hottest since the Kansas series last weekend, and it did not cool off on Wednesday evening. 

Additionally, first baseman Zach Zubia had an impressive performance on the evening against the Lumberjacks in which he contributed with a double and a home run that resulted in two RBI.

The most recent victim in the Longhorns' recent run of dominance in the NCAA Baseball as they continue to eye conference play, a better national ranking, and ultimately lifting the trophy at the College World Series. 

The Longhorns are heading into another weekend of Big 12 play and after a sweep last weekend Texas will look to keep the dominant streak alive. Kansas State will provide another good test for the Longhorns. 

Manager David Pierce has been pleased with his team's performance as the revival of Texas baseball is in full swing this season. The sky is the limit for this team as long as they continue performing at the level they have over the course of the last few weeks. However, over half of the roster has never finished a Big 12 season until this year. 

This team still has something to prove, but as of now, they intended to keep on rolling. 

