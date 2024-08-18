Longhorns Country

Texas Center Jake Majors Dealing With Injury - Report

Texas Longhorns center Jake Majors is entering his fifth season with the team.

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly dealing with another injury on the offensive side of the ball as the season approaches.

According to reports from OnTexasFootball, Texas starting center Jake Majors was held out of the second scrimmage of training camp Saturday due to a lower-body injury that forced him into a “precautionary” walking boot. 

Majors, who enters his fifth season with the team, has started 41 of 42 career games and is a significant piece of the Longhorns offense headed into the 2024 campaign. Texas' o-line is experienced and talented with Kelvin Banks at left tackle and Hayden Conner at left guard but it all starts up front with Majors snapping Quinn Ewers the ball.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) celebrates a first down with quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors. On Aug. 9, Majors was named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watchlist for the second season in a row. The award is given annually to the top center in the nation.

He spoke earlier this offseason about the decision to come back to college for another year instead of pursuing the 2024 NFL Draft. 

"I decided to come back because I felt like my business here was unfinished," said Majors. "I felt like I had more to give to the University of Texas and ultimately you know talking to coach [Kyle] Flood, coach Sark ... They extended that opportunity and I took it and you know I'm really happy to be back."

No. 4 Texas will kick off its season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Longhorns will need Majors at full strength this season, and he’s got less than two weeks to heal up to get ready for the Rams. 

