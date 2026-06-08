Ohio State Sends Clear Message About Trying to Flip Texas TE Commit

The Texas Longhorns are in full swing to return to greatness in the upcoming season, looking to show that they have one of the best rosters in the country and make a return to the College Football Playoff after missing out last season.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, they will get an early litmus test on how great the Longhorns roster is when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes, a return trip after they traveled to Columbus last season.

The two programs, though, are already in a heated battle, as currently, Longhorns commit Brock Williams is a clear flip target for the Buckeyes, and will be relentless in their pursuit until the pen hits the page.

Why the Longhorns Can't Allow Williams to Flip

Texas Longhorns Coach Jeff Banks with recruit Brock Williams | Brock Williams (@BrockWill2027 on X)

Williams, a current Longhorns commit and one of two tight ends currently in the class for the program, is the No. 2 tight end in the country and a top 70 prospect in the country. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound target is a rare combination of size and speed, able to dominate as a receiver, while also being a serviceable blocker on the line of scrimmage.

He was a big target for coach Jeff Banks and the program and serves as a cornerstone for the tight end room of the future, which has undergone band-aid replacements via the transfer portal over the past few seasons. Williams looks to be a mainstay on the field when he gets on campus, and has the intagibles to be so.

For Sarkisian and his staff, limiting the recruiting flips will be key for the 2027 cycle, as the top commit in the class, Easton Royal, is another big flip target. Keeping the recruits locked in with the program will be critical over the next few months.

What are the Odds Williams Flips?

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) leaps with the ball against Vanderbilt Commodores defensive backs CJ Heard (8) and Randon Fontenette (2) during the second half Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There have been no early indications that Williams will flip from the Longhorns, and as his recruitment got closer to his commitment date, it was clear the Longhorns were the team to beat for the Illinois native. While it seems to remain that way, current Buckeyes quarterback commit Brady Edmunds told 247Sports something different.

“Brock Williams is going to flip from Texas to Ohio State on Signing Day,” Edmunds said.

Williams doesn't seem like too high of a risk to flip, but if the Buckeyes get desperate and throw a big offer at him, things could obviously change.

For now, it seems like the Longhorns will be able to retain him as they wait for the pen to hit the paper.

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