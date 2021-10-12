Texas Depth Chart Sees Major Changes Ahead Of Oklahoma State

    • October 12, 2021
    Texas Makes Significant Depth Chart Changes Following Whittington, Jones Injuries

    Texas' depth chart is going to look a bit different against Oklahoma State
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns have suffered some significant injuries over the past two weeks, losing a trio of starters from both sides of the ball.

    The first major injury came along the offensive line, where Denzel Okafor was for the season with a leg injury against TCU. 

    Then one week later against Oklahoma, those troubles continued with edge rusher Jacoby Jones and wide receiver Jordan Whitting both suffering significant injuries throughout the game. 

    Jones injured his foot early on in the first half, why Whittington was injured late in the Longhorns failed comeback attempt. 

    Now, Texas has released a newly updated depth chart for its matchup with Oklahoma State, which comes along with some notable changes, particularly along the offensive line, where the Horns are still searching for the best combination of players.

    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 5.42.16 PM

    Last week against Oklahoma the Longhorns tried moving veteran Derek Kerstetter inside in place of Okafor, while player Andrej Karic was at right tackle. 

    This week, that will not be the case, with Kerstetter sliding back to his right tackle position, and Junior Angilau moving from right guard to left guard, and Tope Imade sliding into the right guard spot. 

    At the receiver, Marcus junior Marcus Washington is slated to get the start in place of Whittington, while Kelvontay Dixon and Al'Vonte Woodard are also expected to see  time.

    Finally, at the End/Jack position, sophomore Alfred Collins will slide into the starting spot in place of Jones. 

    Collins, who was mentioned specifically by Steve Sarkisian as one of the team's more improved players this week, has seen increased playing time since the Rice game. 

