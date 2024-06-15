Texas Ex Dylan Disu Announces Second Annual Youth Basketball Camp
For the second year in a row, Texas men’s basketball graduate student Dylan Disu will be hosting his very own youth basketball camp on August 3.
Disu has invited boys and girls through the ages of 6-16 to register for the event, held at Pflugerville Hendrickson High School, Disu’s former stomping grounds.
”It’s kind of an honor for me, I remember I used to come to the Hendrickson basketball camp when I was in sixth and seventh grade,” Disu told Spectrum News last year. ”Just to be able to be that guy that kids look up to and host a camp for them, it means a lot to me.”
Returning for his third year with the Longhorns during the 2023-2024 season, Disu already earned his BA in Human Dimensions of Organizations and has since graduated from Texas after completing the Sports Management Graduate Program.
The forward transferred from Vanderbilt to Texas after spending two years with the Commodores and had a breakout senior season with the Longhorns in 2022-2023, starting in 36 of 38 games.
Disu led the team with 46 blocks, towering over opponents at six-feet-nine-inches tall, and was second on the team in rebounds at 4.4 per game. His efforts in the program’s NCAA March Madness run to the Elite Eight included averaging 22.5 points per game and 10 rebounds per game in the first and second-round wins, recording a season-high of 28 points against Penn State.
The Pflugerville product mentioned that his move to Texas allowed him to gain a bigger audience, ultimately leading to his decision to start the camp.
”A couple years ago I was at Vanderbilt, I didn’t have that kind of pull, I guess you could say,” Disu said last year. ”But after last year, I had a pretty solid year, so when my mom and my family talked to me about having a camp, that’s how we got the ball rolling on that.”
While he only appeared in 25 games this past winter, Disu averaged 25.7 points per game and shot 45.1% from three-point range, breaking the previous school record of 42.3% set by AJ Abrams during the 2006-2007 season. He ended his run as a graduate by earning All-Big 12 first-team honors and now trains in preparation for the NBA Draft.
Disu said he looks forward to working with kids in his hometown and that the main goal is for everyone to just enjoy the game of basketball.
”I was just like them whenever I was their age, so I just want them to have fun and learn some things,” Disu said.