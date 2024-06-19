Texas Ex Scottie Scheffler Leads Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics
Just a week after securing victory at the Memorial Tournament, former Texas men's golfer Scottie Scheffler has been announced as one of four players to represent Team USA in this year's Paris Olympics. He will be the third Longhorn men's golfer to compete in the Olympics and the first to represent Team USA.
Scheffler topped the leaderboard for the men's top 60 qualifiers and will be joined by teammates Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa come August 1.
All four players automatically met the criteria for the Paris tournament after finishing within the top 15 Official World Golf Rankings, with Scheffler sitting at No. 1.
The Texas native has quickly become one of the most prominent names in the sports world after receiving his second Masters trophy back in April, with his win at the Memorial being his fifth first-place finish of the year. Scheffler currently has 17 career wins, with 11 of them coming out of the PGA Tour.
Scheffler was a member of the Texas men's golf team from 2014-2018 where he assisted in bringing home three Big 12 Championship titles and was named the Phil Mickelson Freshman of the Year. During this time, he made his first PGA Tour debut as an amateur at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in 2014, later qualifying for his first U.S. Open in 2016 and again in 2017.
Although he saw an underwhelming finish at this year's U.S. Open, Scheffler is still projected to be the favorite in Paris after having a top-10 finish in all but two of the 14 events he's appeared in this season. Scheffler hopes to add an Olympic gold medal to his stunning resume if he can survive the 72-hole, four-day competition at Le Golf National.