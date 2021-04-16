Longhorns LB Gbenda Hopeful For Rebounding Season in 2021

David Gbenda is hopeful for opportunity to make the most of his role in spring camp.

It's the next-man-up mentality that will keep players on watch. For Texas, whichever linebacker steps up by the end of April could be stepping into the starting role for 2021.

That's the plan for David Gbenda as the Longhorns enter the back half of spring practice. With a new staff and a slew of injuries, the Katy native is using April as a "clean slate" for his Burnt orange career.

"We're just trying to progress and get better every day," Gbenda said Thursday via Zoom. "The room is very talented and is all aboard. Every day we just try to come in and just try to get better."

READ MORE: Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Opens Up About NFL Draft Process

Getting better means more playing time. More playing time means a chance to improve the draft stock. Ultimately, it's the end goal for every player to hear their name called and move on to the next level.

Gbenda is no different. To make it possible, he must win over the younger talent.

DeMarvion Overshown will likely be starting at one side despite missing the offseason with a shoulder injury. The position held by Juwan Mitchell now becomes available with his departure via the transfer portal.

Each practice now will give Gbenda a shot to be the "next man up" in the room. Coaches have taken notice of what he can bring.

“David Gbenda has been terrific. Been very, very impressed with him,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this week. “He is flying around the football field, playing physical. He’s got a real leader’s mentality.”

READ MORE: Ex Longhorn LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Sudden Retirement From NBA

That mentality will go far. Entering the offseason, the linebacker role was considered the "strongest" for Pete Kwiatkowski's 4-2-5. With the depth below Overshown, it still might be entering Week 1.

Gbenda continues to look for that "it" moment to shine as a full-time starter.

Last season, he primarily saw action on special teams. Gbenda scratched the surface with a three-tackle performance and an interception against Kansas State. He followed that up with three tackles in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

Waiting in the wings is part of the process for any young player. With practices left, it's time to see if that surface can be broken before September.

"Really I just work every day and be positive," Gbenda said. "I understand really where my role was, and I understood my talent. I didn’t want to rush things. I just wanted to develop, so when I got my chance, like everyone, that I’m here and ready to play.

The Longhorns will close their spring practice with the Orange-White game on April 24. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns' Charli Collier Taken No. 1 Overall in 2021 WNBA Draft

Who do you think will have the strongest offseason of Longhorn players? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.