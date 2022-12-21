Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Offense?

AUSTIN - The Early Signing Period has officially come and gone, and the Texas Longhorns have finished with one of the most talented classes in the 2023 cycle.

And while things might not be done just yet, the bulk of the Horns' prospects are now locked into the 40 Acres, and many of them will be enrolling early for the spring semester to get rolling with the program.

So who could make an early impact for the Horns?

Let's take a look at a few prospects on the offensive side of the ball, that will get consideration for early playing time next season.

1) RB Cedric Baxter

This one should come as no surprise. With star running back Bijan Robinson and No. 2 back Roschon Johnson both heading to the NFL, Texas will have a wide-open competition at the position next season.

And Baxter, who is ranked the No. 1 running back in the country, has the talent to compete for the starting role immediately.

Can he win the job? Sure.

But Jaydon Blue and Jonathan Brooks will have something to say about that as well.

Either way, Baxter will likely play early and often.

2) WR Johntay Cook

The Longhorns will return Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whitting, and will get back former Wyoming Transfer Isaiah Neyor. They also still have Brenan Thompson and Savion Red still on the roster, as well as Casey Cain.

Outside of that? The Longhorns' depth at wide receiver is not where it needs to be.

Johntay Cook changes that immediately for the better, and he could come in and compete for the No. 3 or No. 4 spot.

He is a game-breaker at all three levels of the passing game and should get early time on the field without much question.

3) WR Ryan Niblett

Everything we said for Cook, applies for Niblett as well.

He might not be quite as electric as Cook, but he is surely close.

He will have a chance to play early, and with his signature, the Longhorns' depth at wideout is beginning to turn into a real strength.

4) RB Tre Wisner

While not the bell-cow, every down back that Cedric Baxter is, Tre Wisner's versatility to play running back and receiver and make an impact in the return game will get him on the field early in some capacity.

He can do it all, and in conjunction with Steve Sarkisian, who gets the most out of players like Wisner, he could be in a position to see some early time.

5) QB Arch Manning

Well, we couldn't make a list of offensive-impact players without talking about the top recruit in the country, right?

Yes, Quinn Ewers is the starter for the Longhorns, but Steve Sarkisian said that there would be an open competition this spring and summer heading into next season.

That leaves the door open for Manning to usurp Ewers and take over the starting job.

We don't think that will happen, but it is not a stretch to say it is possible.

Either way, Manning is just an injury away from being thrust into the national spotlight.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.