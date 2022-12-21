No. 1 RB Cedric Baxter Signs With Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns' next No. 1 ball carrier is officially on his way to Austin, with Edgewater (Orlando, FL) running back Cedric Baxter signing his letter of intent with the program on Wednesday.

Baxter now joins fellow elite offensive recruits Arch Manning and Johntay Cook in the 2023 signing class, giving the Longhorns a modern-day college version of the Dallas Cowboys 'triplets'.

This fall, Baxter debuted as the top running back in the 2023 SI99 and the number 21 player overall.

He chose Texas over Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami, and despite late pushes from those programs, as well as Florida State, Baxter remains a Longhorn.

Tashard Choice made Baxter a priority the minute he was hired as the running back coach at Texas. Choice's relationship with Baxter dates back to his time at Georgia Tech. The longstanding relationship Choice has held with Baxter paid off in the end.

Baxter possesses day-one starting ability at the next level. He will enter a competitive battle next year with current Texas running backs Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue.

Over the last two seasons at Edgewater, Baxter had 376 carries for 3.093 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Baxter is one of two running backs heading to Austin in the 2023 class, joining Tre Wisner (DeSoto, TX).

