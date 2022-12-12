Skip to main content

Longhorns QB Commit Arch Manning Is 'Ready To Get To Austin'

Arch Manning recently opened up to 247 Sports about his impending arrival on the 40 Acres.

AUSTIN - Once he puts pen to paper, Arch Manning will arguably be the most high-profile recruit to sign with the Texas Longhorns in the history of the program. 

Considering the recruiting history on the 40 Acres, that is saying something.

Not only is Manning himself highly decorated, but he is also bringing a treasure trove of 2023 talent alongside him to Austin.

And despite the Longhorns struggling down the stretch of the season, Manning never wavered, as he told to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong when he opened up about his decision to choose the Longhorns.

“I trusted them the whole time, 5-7, 8-4 it didn’t matter," Manning told Wiltfong. "I’m ready to get to Austin.”

Manning also told Wiltfong about his admiration for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, and what he is building in Austin.

“Obviously Coach Sark has a rich history,” Manning said. “He’s developed a lot of good players and been on some good teams. I think they’ve gotten better this year and they’re going to keep getting better and I’m excited to be part of it."

Manning finished his high school career completing 488 of 743 passes for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 742 yards and 19 touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

chris beard 43
Play
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt
arch manning 432
Play
Recruiting

Manning Recruiting Robinson, Hill, Moore to Texas Football

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
beard
Play
Men's Basketball

Austin Police Release Statement, Mugshot of Longhorns Coach Chris Beard

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on assault charges.

By Zach Dimmitt

As of now, Manning is expected to sign with the Longhorns on Early Signing Day, and enroll early on the 40 Acres as one of many early enrollees. 

It is unclear whether or not Manning will compete for the starting job, but according to Sarkisian, the quarterback competition will likely be an open one, despite the already high-profile Quinn Ewers winning the job in 2022. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

chris beard 43
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt
arch manning 432
Recruiting

Manning Recruiting Robinson, Hill, Moore to Texas Football

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
beard
Men's Basketball

Austin Police Release Statement, Mugshot of Longhorns Coach Chris Beard

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on assault charges.

By Zach Dimmitt
chris beard 4323
News

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Assault Charges

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was arrested on charges of assault early Monday morning.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard gonzaga 42
News

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard '100 Percent Innocent', Says Attorney

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard's attorney has jumped to his clients defense following his arrest on Monday morning.

By Matt Galatzan
Sark
News

Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?

According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 4343
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Says Longhorns Had 'Never Worked Harder' in Prep for Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Texas Longhorns clearly had some built-up motivation following a disappointing loss to Illinois.

By Zach Dimmitt
Timmy Allen
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Survive Early Scare, Cruise to Blowout Win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Texas Longhorns needed a convincing bounce-back win after having one slip away against Illinois in New York City on Tuesday. They got this and more in a blowout victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Moody Center on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt