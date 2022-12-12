Longhorns QB Commit Arch Manning Is 'Ready To Get To Austin'

AUSTIN - Once he puts pen to paper, Arch Manning will arguably be the most high-profile recruit to sign with the Texas Longhorns in the history of the program.

Considering the recruiting history on the 40 Acres, that is saying something.

Not only is Manning himself highly decorated, but he is also bringing a treasure trove of 2023 talent alongside him to Austin.

And despite the Longhorns struggling down the stretch of the season, Manning never wavered, as he told to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong when he opened up about his decision to choose the Longhorns.

“I trusted them the whole time, 5-7, 8-4 it didn’t matter," Manning told Wiltfong. "I’m ready to get to Austin.”

Manning also told Wiltfong about his admiration for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, and what he is building in Austin.

“Obviously Coach Sark has a rich history,” Manning said. “He’s developed a lot of good players and been on some good teams. I think they’ve gotten better this year and they’re going to keep getting better and I’m excited to be part of it."

Manning finished his high school career completing 488 of 743 passes for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 742 yards and 19 touchdowns.

As of now, Manning is expected to sign with the Longhorns on Early Signing Day, and enroll early on the 40 Acres as one of many early enrollees.

It is unclear whether or not Manning will compete for the starting job, but according to Sarkisian, the quarterback competition will likely be an open one, despite the already high-profile Quinn Ewers winning the job in 2022.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.