WATCH: Arch Manning Gashes Defense on 67-Yard Rushing TD
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning stepped in for an injured Quinn Ewers in the second quarter against UTSA on Saturday and hardly missed a beat.
After finding DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown on his first pass attempt of the game, Manning used his legs on the following drive and delivered the best highlight of his young career in the process.
With Ewers still in the medical tent, Manning sprinted past the UTSA defense for a highlight-reel 67-yard rushing touchdown that extended Texas' lead to 28-7.
Take a look:
"He's got great work ethic, but I think the biggest thing is he's got a great appreciation for (Ewers) too and what (Ewers) has gone through to get to this point," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of Manning. "They've got great rapport with one another, great support with one another. It's not the first time we've had multiple NFL-type quarterbacks in the same quarterback room. I think we handle it the right way, we're upfront, we're honest, we push all the guys in there to develop them to be the best that they can be."
Manning tossed his first-career touchdown in the season opener against Colorado State. He also added a one-yard rushing score. He now has four total touchdowns to his name this season and will need to continue producting for Texas if Ewers misses time with the injury.