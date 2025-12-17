Should Texas Longhorns Take Interest in 390-Pound Former Alabama DL?

Texas football is nearly entering the offseason, and the team will likely look toward the transfer portal to help fill in some gaps. Losing some of the team’s talent, there are a few options available for the Longhorns in the coming months.

One player the team can look out for is former Alabama and Colorado defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis, who has recently entered the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

Texas Has Some Holes To Fill Up Front

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) and Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) battle during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As a prospect, Oatis was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. Originally, the defensive lineman committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Between the 2022 to 2024 seasons, Oatis tallied a total of 57 tackles and 1.5 sacks with the Crimson Tide. Then, in 2025, Oatis decided to transfer to Colorado to play under head coach Deion Sanders.

In his lone season with the Buffaloes, Oatis totaled nine tackles. With the Buffaloes not turning into the opportunity he imagined, Oatis once again entered the portal. Now he has a decision to make on where he will spend the rest of his collegiate career.

In making his decision, Oatis may want to consider the Longhorns as a potential destination. Texas has boasted one of the top defenses in the nation over the past few seasons, and despite ups and downs this year, the defense came through on various occasions.

Oatis currently stands at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds. Once a part of Alabama, Oatis may make a positive addition to the Longhorns. Texas is currently beginning to see which of its players will no longer be with the team and needs to begin addressing these gaps.

Melvin Hills III is the only member of the defensive line for Texas to declare that they would be entering the transfer portal, but the team is also losing linebacker Trey Moore to the NFL draft. Moore held duties up-front, rushing the quarterback and recording three sacks this season.

Texas will be losing another member of the defensive line as well, this time to graduation: defensive tackle Hero Kanu. Oatis may be able to assume some duties in place of a player like Kanu if he decides the Longhorns are the proper place to finish his collegiate career.

Looking for a new home, Texas may be as good a destination as any to finish his collegiate career. For a Longhorns team that looks as though it will need to fill some gaps on the defensive line, Oatis could be one piece in solving this problem for Texas.